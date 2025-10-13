MATRIXX Software Celebrates 25 Years of 3GPP SA5 Charging Working Group Leadership and Innovation

FOSTER CITY, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / MATRIXX Software, a global leader in monetization solutions, proudly celebrates the 25th anniversary of the 3GPP SA5 Charging Working Group, a global community that has transformed telecom monetization from its earliest days to the dawn of 6G.

Founded in 2000 in Cork, Ireland, the SA5 Charging Working Group has been at the heart of every major advance in mobile charging, from the first harmonized voice and messaging usage records to today's real-time, API-driven monetization and AI-ready charging for 6G. Over the past quarter of a century, the group's work has enabled billions of users worldwide to connect, communicate and innovate.

"Cork 2000 was the first time we sketched a charging architecture that worked across operators. We couldn't imagine then that it would scale to billions of users," said MATRIXX Software's Gerald Görmer, chair of the SA5 Charging Sub-Working Group. "The commitment to precision and collaboration remains unchanged, and as we complete Release 19, we're ready to charge the future."

Under MATRIXX Software's leadership, the SA5 Charging Working Group has delivered groundbreaking achievements, including the Converged Charging System (CCS), unified online and offline charging and the integration of charging into the Service-Based Architecture (SBA) for 5G and beyond. Release 19 marks the completion of the 5G Advanced charging model, setting the stage for new frontiers in energy efficiency, AI/ML monetization and cross-domain charging.

"As we move toward 6G and an ecosystem driven by APIs and intelligent AI agents, charging will continue to uphold the core values of fairness, transparency and trust-principles first defined in Cork 25 years ago," stated Marc Price, chief technology officer of MATRIXX Software. "We are proud to guide this community and look forward to the breakthroughs ahead."

MATRIXX Software congratulates the entire SA5 Charging Working Group on 25 years of technical rigor, global cooperation and relentless evolution. Every mobile call placed, every video streamed, every API called and every AI agent invoked that results in a charge owes a debt to this group's work.

For more information, please visit https://www.matrixx.com/blog/25-years-of-3gpp-charging/.

About MATRIXX Software

MATRIXX Software delivers a dynamic billing, monetization and charging solution proven at scale. Global service providers like Telefónica, IoT providers like Tata Communications and network-as-a-service providers like DISH rely on MATRIXX to overcome the limitations of existing billing applications. MATRIXX provides a unified platform that transforms and simplifies billing operations across consumer, enterprise and wholesale businesses. With MATRIXX, operators can rapidly configure, deploy and monetize personalized offerings, enabling commercial innovation and real-time customer experiences that drive revenue and growth.

