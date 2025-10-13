Sidetrade signs binding agreements to acquire 100% of ezyCollect, leading Order-to-Cash player in Asia-Pacific

Sidetrade reaches a new milestone in its global expansion.

Sidetrade, a global leader in AI-powered Order-to-Cash applications, announces today that it has signed binding agreements to acquire 100% of the share capital of EzyCollect, a recognized player in Australia and New Zealand specializing in Order-to-Cash management for small and mid-sized businesses (SMBs).

Already number one in Europe and among the top 3 leaders in North America, Sidetrade is now preparing to expand its footprint to the Asia-Pacific region with ezyCollect, the market leader in Order-to-Cash (O2C) solutions in its domestic market. Together, the two SaaS providers will enable thousands of SMBs across both hemispheres to leverage the power of agentic AI, drawing on a Data Lake whose richness in corporate payment behavior will be unique in the world.

"During our visit to Sydney, I was impressed by the expertise and talent of the ezyCollect teams, their forward-thinking vision of the mid-market, and their amazing speed of execution," said Olivier Novasque, Sidetrade's founder and CEO. "With ezyCollect, Sidetrade has now all the assets required to achieve its global ambitions. This proposed acquisition opens immediate access to Asia-Pacific, one of the world's most dynamic economic regions, while enhancing our ability to support the subsidiaries of our multinational clients operating in the area. Beyond geographic expansion, ezyCollect's SMB total addressable market is huge and represents a tremendous opportunity for Sidetrade's agentic AI. AI agents will have a massive impact on this segment, where cash is critical, and companies often lack the scale to build specialized Order-to-Cash teams. By combining ezyCollect's simplicity of deployment and usage with the power of our agentic AI, we aim - together with the ezyCollect teams - to roll out these mid-market solutions across all the regions where we are already operating, marking a major step forward in Sidetrade's global development."

ezyCollect, the Australian SaaS leader in Order-to-Cash for SMBs

Founded in 2014 in Sydney (Australia), ezyCollect is a leading SaaS player in O2C solutions dedicated to the mid-market. With 53 employees, more than 1,100 client companies representing A$19 billion in B2B receivables managed in its Cloud and about 320,000 debtors, ezyCollect has become the best in class in Australia and New-Zealand and recently began its expansion into the United States.

Within just 90 days, ezyCollect clients typically see a 40% reduction in late payments and an 80% decrease in bad debt. The company stands out through:

Comprehensive O2C cycle coverage (credit risk management, collections and payment portal);

(credit risk management, collections and payment portal); Advanced electronic payment technology , a strong growth driver amid the accelerating digitalization of B2B transactions;

, a strong growth driver amid the accelerating digitalization of B2B transactions; Outstanding customer retention for this market segment, with 89% of gross retention , reflecting a solid delivered value;

for this market segment, with , reflecting a solid delivered value; Very high business growth, with a 28% CAGR over the past three years.

For the 2025 calendar year, ezyCollect expects revenue of approximately A$14 million (around €8 million), up 28% from 2024. Despite funding its strong growth, the company is nearing operating breakeven (EBITDA break-even) as early as 2025, confirming the strength of its recurring model and cost discipline.

In 2026, ezyCollect's revenue is projected at A$18 million (just over €10 million), representing expected growth of 29%. Synergies from rolling out ezyCollect's offerings in all Sidetrade regions (notably Europe and the U.S.), combined with the integration of Sidetrade's agentic AI technology into ezyCollect solutions, should significantly accelerate ezyCollect's revenue trajectory in the coming years.

To preserve the entrepreneurial culture and mid-market DNA that have driven ezyCollect's success so far, its management team will remain primarily responsible, independently from Sidetrade's enterprise sales force, for leading the go-to-market of the new AI offering, "ezyCollect by Sidetrade," targeting SMBs in all markets where the Group operates.

ezyCollect's integration into Sidetrade would be effective retroactively as of October 1, 2025. Starting next year, the new Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to represent nearly 13% of the Group's consolidated revenue, further strengthening its international profile. France would then account for only about 25% of consolidated 2026 revenue - a new global balance, a rare achievement for a company of this scale, that will diversify income streams, enhance the Group's resilience to regional economic cycles, and reinforce the visibility of its mid-term growth profile.

Asia-Pacific expansion, extending into SMBs and B2B payments

The global O2C solutions market is estimated at US$8.8 billion by 2030, with an average annual growth rate of 12.9% (source: Accounts Receivable Automation Market Size Report, 2024-2030, Grand View Research).

With this acquisition, Sidetrade will now have a global presence across three continents:

Europe , its historical core market;

, its historical core market; North America , strengthened by the 2024 acquisition of CreditPoint Software;

, strengthened by the 2024 acquisition of CreditPoint Software; Asia-Pacific, with ezyCollect becoming Sidetrade's regional headquarters in Sydney.

This new base will enable Sidetrade to operate seamlessly across all time zones and fully extend its follow-the-sun model on a global scale.

ezyCollect: new global distribution channel for Sidetrade's agentic AI

Finance functions are undergoing a revolution. After a decade of algorithmic automation, they are entering the era of AI agents, capable of understanding, learning, and deciding. Sidetrade's agentic AI, Aimie, pioneered autonomous finance for enterprises: systems that act and self-optimize continuously, without human intervention in certain processes.

With this project, ezyCollect would become the first player to bring agentic AI to the mid-market, a segment often constrained by limited resources. ezyCollect adds a client base of over 1,100 companies, growing at nearly 30% annually.

By integrating Aimie, ezyCollect customers will gain enterprise-level capabilities without increasing headcount or organizational complexity. Aimie works continuously, like a team member in remote, sending reminders, tracking payments, detecting delays, and adapting to each situation without human input. Where time and staff shortages limit efficiency, agentic AI delivers constant presence, precise execution, and real-time visibility into cash flows.

"Joining Sidetrade is a major step forward for ezyCollect and a giant leap for all mid-market companies we already help succeed," said Arjun Singh, CEO and co-founder of ezyCollect. "We are proud to join forces with the world's leader in Order-to-Cash, whose advance in agentic AI is unmatched worldwide. With the power of Aimie agents, our clients will benefit from efficiency and intelligence standards previously reserved for large enterprises. This partnership gives us global scale, accelerates our innovation, and preserves our agile DNA and customer proximity."

AI learning on a global scale, from SMBs to multinationals

Sidetrade would offer two complementary O2C solutions: Augmented Cash, recognized by Gartner® as a Leader in the Magic Quadrant and designed for large enterprises; and ezyCollect by Sidetrade, tailored for the mid-market. Together, they will cover the full O2C spectrum from small businesses to multinationals and combine innovation, geographic coverage, and operational excellence to generate both technological and commercial synergies.

"We are delighted to welcome ezyCollect's team at Sidetrade," added Olivier Novasque. "This partnership goes beyond geography; it unites two teams that share the same values and the same ambition: to invent the Order-to-Cash of tomorrow. By aggregating proprietary payment-behavior data from the Americas, Europe, and APAC, we will further elevate the intelligence of our Aimie agents to deliver tangible performance, from mid-market firms to global enterprises, around the clock and across time zones."

Sidetrade's Data Lake, already the largest repository of B2B corporate payment behavior worldwide, analyzing US$7.2 trillion in transactions, will be significantly enriched by APAC mid-market data. This new input will provide Aimie with deeper regional insight into intercompany credit dynamics and enhance the autonomy of its agentic algorithms. In practice, weak signals captured in Sydney or Wellington will inform Aimie's decisions in Paris, London or Houston - a distributed machine learning loop where each transaction feeds collective intelligence and refines global accuracy, speed, and adaptability.

At the heart of the B2B payments revolution

From Sidetrade's perspective, a key technological advancement lies in integrating EzyCollect's payment digitalization module into its platform. This integration will extend the functional scope of Augmented Cash by adding native payment management capabilities, delivering a fully digitalized end-to-end solution, from order to payment, including e-invoicing and collections.

This upcoming feature will position Sidetrade at the forefront of the fast-growing electronic payments wave, a rapidly growing segment that is reshaping the digital customer experience. The goal is to deliver frictionless cash-flow management and pave the way for global monetization of B2B transactions.

A major acquisition for Sidetrade

The contemplated transaction covers 100% of ezyCollect's share capital, Sidetrade's tenth since the Group's creation, and will also be its largest acquisition in both scale and value. It is marking a strategic turning point in its international expansion.

The deal represents an estimated value of around €37 million, including an initial payment upon closing and a potential earn-out based on revenue growth through 2028.

Based on ezyCollect's forecast for 2026, the EV valuation of ezyCollect represents approximately 3.7 times its projected next-twelve-month revenue (NTM), a reasonable multiple for a fast-growing SaaS player nearing operational profitability, and uncommon within the regional market.

The cash component of the contemplated transaction will be financed through a combination of the Group's available cash resources and a long-term bank loan facility of €25 million, bearing a fixed rate of approximately 3.1% secured through hedging instruments.

As a reminder, Sidetrade treasury totaled €48.7 million as of June 30, 2025, including €21.5 million in treasury shares, prior to this transaction.

This financing structure allows Sidetrade to maintain a solid cash position and capacity for future inorganic growth opportunities, while preserving financial discipline.

The acquisition of ezyCollect is expected to close in the next few weeks, subject to customary closing conditions.

Sidetrade was advised by King & Spalding LLP (Laurent Bensaid, Julien Vicariot, and Carla De Checchi) as legal counsel. ezyCollect was advised by U.S. investment bank AGC Partners and law firm Thomson Geer.

