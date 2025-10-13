Caterpillar Inc. Enters Into Agreement to Acquire RPMGlobal

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today entered into an agreement to acquire RPMGlobal Holdings Limited (ASX: RUL), an Australian-based software company.

Headquartered in Brisbane, Australia, RPMGlobal is a leading provider of mining software solutions with a legacy dating back to 1977. RPMGlobal has deep domain expertise in mining technology enablement, providing global customers with data-driven software solutions at every stage of the mining lifecycle.

"RPMGlobal's culture and agile approach to developing solutions aligns well with Caterpillar's intense focus on solving customer needs," said Denise Johnson, group president, Caterpillar Resource Industries. "Their software solutions complement Caterpillar's existing technologies, especially in areas such as asset management, fleet management and autonomy. Together, we have the potential to enhance mine-site operations for our customers, unlocking even greater value."

This agreement requires approval by RPMGlobal shareholders and various regulatory authorities and is subject to other customary closing conditions.

The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2026. The RPMGlobal release can be referenced for further information: https://rpmglobal.com/company-update-caterpillar-cat-and-rpm-have-signed-a-binding-scheme-implementation-deed/.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as Caterpillar's financial advisor for the transaction.

