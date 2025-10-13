Hugel Inc. appoints Carrie Strom as Chief Executive Officer

Carrie Strom is a 25-year pharmaceutical and aesthetics industry leader who previously served as Global President of Allergan Aesthetics

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Hugel Inc., a leading global medical aesthetics company publicly traded in South Korea, announced today that industry veteran Carrie Strom has been appointed President and Global Chief Executive Officer, and is expected to be appointed to a member of the Board of Directors following approval at a forthcoming shareholders' meeting. Ms. Strom will start the newly established global CEO role on October 13, 2025. The Hugel Inc. executive leadership team will report directly to Ms. Strom, including the recently appointed head of Hugel Korea, Daniel Chang.

Most recently, Ms. Strom served as Senior Vice President of AbbVie and Global President of Allergan Aesthetics from May 2020 to February 2025, where she managed the $5 billion aesthetics portfolio, including Botox Cosmetic and Juvéderm, across more than 50 global markets. Previously, she was Senior Vice President of Allergan's US Medical Aesthetics business, and before that, she spent 11 years at Pfizer in various sales and marketing roles.

"I am honored to join Hugel as the CEO and look forward to working alongside the talented and dedicated employees, operating team, and board of directors," said Ms. Strom. "Hugel offers market-leading aesthetic products driven by science and the highest quality, which have always been grounded in Korean beauty standards. My priority is to build on Hugel's leadership in South Korea and transform it into a global aesthetics powerhouse, raising the bar for how we serve customers and patients around the world."

Hugel has rapidly expanded its global footprint, now marketing its botulinum toxin products (known as Botulax® or Letybo® globally) in 69 countries and its dermal fillers in 53 countries. As the market-leading botulinum toxin brand in South Korea, Hugel is the only South Korean company to have regulatory approvals in the world's three largest markets: the US, China, and Europe.

"Ms. Strom is a proven enterprise leader who we are confident will lead Hugel to the next level," said Suk Cha, Chairman of the Hugel Board of Directors. "We look forward to accelerating our expansion in the Americas and other key global markets under her leadership."

About Hugel

Established in 2001, Hugel is a global leader in medical aesthetics, specializing in the production of injectables for skin rejuvenation, including botulinum toxin, hyaluronic acid fillers, and skin boosters, as well as absorbable sutures and cosmetic products. With a proven track record of safety and quality, Hugel is deeply committed to advancing the industry through robust medical affairs, comprehensive training programs, and dynamic industry forums.

Over the past 20 years, the company has built a presence in approximately 70 countries and operates nine global subsidiaries across the US, Australia, Canada, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Thailand. Leveraging strong industry momentum, Hugel is well-positioned for continued growth and market expansion worldwide.

Contact:

Jihyun Kim, Manager of the PR Team, Hugel

[email protected]

