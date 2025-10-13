DELI Group: Deli Hosts 2025 Worldwide Office Automation Partners Conference, Reshaping the Office Industry with "Innovation + Intelligence"

NINGBO, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 12, Deli Group successfully held 2025 Worldwide Office Automation Partners Conference under the theme "Inspiring Innovation" in Ningbo, Zhejiang, China. As a global cultural and technological industry group, Deli brought together senior executives and nearly 200 outstanding distributor representatives from over 70 countries and regions to discuss innovation trends in equipment and printing and explore new opportunities for global cooperation.

Deepening Global Strategy: Equipment Business Becomes a Key Driver for Overseas Growth

As the only company in China's culture and education industry to systematically expand into international markets, in the printing sector, Deli has achieved independent R&D and manufacturing since entering the industry in 2015, becoming the first Chinese company to master core technologies in laser, inkjet, thermal, and dot matrix printing and the only one with a full-range product matrix.

Charlie Huang, General Manager of Deli International Business Division, stated, "Deli's transformation is not just about business expansion but also about deepening technology across all work and learning scenarios. We will advance our international market strategy with a broader perspective, increasing investment in products, markets, and talent to enhance localized operations."

Highlighted Products: Printers in the Spotlight

This event showcased nearly 600 new office equipment products, forming a significant "Science and Innovation Matrix." The exhibition was divided into ten professional zones, covering laser printers, inkjet printers, shredders, safes, smart IoT devices, cashier payment systems, and office lifestyle products. Through immersive scenarios and interactive experiences, Deli demonstrated its systematic strength in technological R&D and product innovation.

In the core category of printers, Deli exhibited multiple series of laser and inkjet printers. As the only Chinese company mastering all four core printing technologies and offering a full product matrix, Deli highlighted its Rosa series laser printers. These printers feature Bluetooth connectivity, a compact design, and refillable supplies, effectively balancing home-use needs with cost control.

In smart office solutions, the event also featured intelligent POS systems, multi-scenario power strips, and a range of smart products such as palm vein attendance systems, professional fireproof safes, and "Endless Shred" shredders, showcasing Deli's continuous breakthroughs in smart technology integration and scenario-based applications.

Vision of a Leading Brand: Serving Global Users with Technology and Innovation

Zhang Lei, Vice President of Deli Group, emphasized in his address, "Deli will continue to deepen its strategic positioning as a 'global cultural and technological industry group,' driving product innovation through technology and promoting ecosystem collaboration through partnership. We look forward to working with global partners to build Deli into a respected world-class brand."

Moving forward, Deli will continue to enhance its scientific and technological capabilities and deepen its global presence, advancing with firm steps toward its goal of "becoming a trustworthy and respected enterprise."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794252/Deli_Hosts_2025_Global_Equipment_Distributor_Conference.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/deli-hosts-2025-worldwide-office-automation-partners-conference-reshaping-the-office-industry-with-innovation--intelligence-302581779.html