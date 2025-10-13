Anzeige
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
Fractus files patent infringement complaint against ResMed in the Southern District of California

Action seeks to protect Fractus' pioneering antenna inventions used in connected sleep apnea therapies/devices

BARCELONA, Spain, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fractus, a pioneer in geometry-based antenna technology and IP licensing, today announced that it has filed a patent infringement complaint (3:25-cv-02680-LL-JLB) against ResMed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. The complaint alleges that ResMed's sleep apnea devices and related connected therapy solutions infringe multiple Fractus patents covering miniaturized, high-performance multi-band antenna innovations.

Fractus Logo

"Fractus has invested for decades in research that enables reliable, compact wireless connectivity across industries," said Jordi Ilario, Chief Executive Officer of Fractus. "When companies use our patented technology without a license, we act to protect our intellectual property and ensure a level playing field for innovators who respect IP rights."

Ruben Bonet, Executive Chairman of Fractus, added: "Connectivity is increasingly critical in digital health and remote patient monitoring. Our goal is simple: safeguard the value of our inventions so that technology leaders can continue to build on solid, fairly licensed foundations."

Fractus is represented by Kobre & Kim LLP. The litigation team will be led by Michael Ng, Daniel Zaheer, and George Stamatopoulos, seasoned trial lawyers in intellectual property disputes. "We are honored to collaborate again with Fractus to return value for its groundbreaking innovations, which have improved the lives of so many people around the world," said Mr. Ng.

About Fractus

Fractus is an early pioneer in the application of advanced geometry and mathematics to antenna design. The company's patented innovations enable compact, high-performance, multi-band antennas that are widely used across smartphones, IoT devices, network infrastructure and connected health applications. Fractus holds a portfolio covering more than 40 inventions and its technology has been licensed by leading global companies. Among other recognitions, Fractus was named a 2005 World Economic Forum Technology Pioneer; its inventors were finalists for the European Inventor Award in 2014; and in 2017 the company received the "European Inspiring Company Award" from the London Stock Exchange Group.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1896932/Fractus_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/fractus-files-patent-infringement-complaint-against-resmed-in-the-southern-district-of-california-302580749.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
