Natural Field Advances Co-loading Liposome Technology to Boost Health Support Efficacy

XI'AN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2025, Natural Field announced research breakthroughs in co-loading liposome technology, especially for active ingredients like Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and curcumin. Its innovative co-loading liposome technology has further improved the bioavailability and stability of raw materials, delivering more effective health support to customers.

During R&D, Natural Field focused on co-loading CoQ10 liposomes and co-loading curcumin liposomes for efficacy in heart health and gut health. Data verify their significant advantages in cardiovascular and gut health, providing global consumers with a new option for health supplements.

This technological breakthrough brings the following advantages:

1.Higher Bioavailability: Through structural optimization of co-loading liposomes, multiple functional ingredients can be synergistically packaged and stably delivered to target sites more efficiently.

2.Improved Stability: Ordinary liposomes still rely on cellular uptake after extracellular release, which is easily limited by P-glycoprotein (P-gp) efflux, resulting in insufficient intracellular entry efficiency. The new co-loading liposome technology can not only effectively bypass this efflux pathway but also inhibit its activity, thereby significantly improving the bioavailability of ingredients and enhancing their stability during storage and in-vivo transportation.

3.Synergistic Efficacy Potential: The combination of rare ginsenosides with CoQ10 and curcumin not only enhances membrane stability but also co-loads more active ingredients. For example, it meets the synergistic effects of antioxidant support and anti-aging skin care, expanding the functional dimensions of products.

4.Enhanced Customized Development Capabilities: Natural Field has launched a "one-stop liposome service" model, providing customers with personalized customization solutions covering formula design, process optimization, quality control, and large-scale production.

As a leading global supplier of nutritional health raw materials, Natural Field is dedicated to technological innovation and offers customers one-stop liposome services-from formula design to production processes-to meet customized needs. All products adhere to international regulatory standards, guaranteeing safety and efficacy.

Natural Field will attend the U.S. SupplySide Exhibition Booth No.6247 in October 2025 to showcase this innovative technology, conduct in-depth exchanges with global industry experts, and expand its international market influence.

