Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Natural Field Advances Co-loading Liposome Technology to Boost Health Support Efficacy

XI'AN, China, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In September 2025, Natural Field announced research breakthroughs in co-loading liposome technology, especially for active ingredients like Coenzyme Q10 (CoQ10) and curcumin. Its innovative co-loading liposome technology has further improved the bioavailability and stability of raw materials, delivering more effective health support to customers.

During R&D, Natural Field focused on co-loading CoQ10 liposomes and co-loading curcumin liposomes for efficacy in heart health and gut health. Data verify their significant advantages in cardiovascular and gut health, providing global consumers with a new option for health supplements.

This technological breakthrough brings the following advantages:

1.Higher Bioavailability: Through structural optimization of co-loading liposomes, multiple functional ingredients can be synergistically packaged and stably delivered to target sites more efficiently.

2.Improved Stability: Ordinary liposomes still rely on cellular uptake after extracellular release, which is easily limited by P-glycoprotein (P-gp) efflux, resulting in insufficient intracellular entry efficiency. The new co-loading liposome technology can not only effectively bypass this efflux pathway but also inhibit its activity, thereby significantly improving the bioavailability of ingredients and enhancing their stability during storage and in-vivo transportation.

3.Synergistic Efficacy Potential: The combination of rare ginsenosides with CoQ10 and curcumin not only enhances membrane stability but also co-loads more active ingredients. For example, it meets the synergistic effects of antioxidant support and anti-aging skin care, expanding the functional dimensions of products.

4.Enhanced Customized Development Capabilities: Natural Field has launched a "one-stop liposome service" model, providing customers with personalized customization solutions covering formula design, process optimization, quality control, and large-scale production.

As a leading global supplier of nutritional health raw materials, Natural Field is dedicated to technological innovation and offers customers one-stop liposome services-from formula design to production processes-to meet customized needs. All products adhere to international regulatory standards, guaranteeing safety and efficacy.

Natural Field will attend the U.S. SupplySide Exhibition Booth No.6247 in October 2025 to showcase this innovative technology, conduct in-depth exchanges with global industry experts, and expand its international market influence.

Co-loaded Liposomes Show Enhanced Cardiovascular Support - Both CoQ10 and Curcumin liposomes demonstrated superior improvement compared to their conventional forms under experimental conditions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794387/Co_loaded_Liposomes_Show_Enhanced_Cardiovascular_Support___Both_CoQ10_Curcumin.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/natural-field-advances-co-loading-liposome-technology-to-boost-health-support-efficacy-302581774.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.