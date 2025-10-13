Anzeige
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
13.10.2025 10:06 Uhr
INC Launches Sustainability Certification Specifically for the Nut and Dried Fruit Industry

REUS, Spain, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 13, 2025, the International Nut and Dried Fruit Council officially launched its Sustainability Certification at the INC headquarters in Reus, during the research event, NUTS 2025. The launch marks a milestone for the industry, introducing the first-ever sustainability certification designed exclusively for the global nut and dried fruit sector.

INC Executive Director Goretti Guasch commented, "For the nut and dried fruit industry and the INC, sustainability is a strategic priority. While many existing certifications include sustainability components, none have been tailored to address the unique characteristics and challenges of this industry. This certification has been created by the industry, for the industry."

While the industry has already made significant strides in sustainability, this certification highlights those achievements and drives even greater progress. It enables companies worldwide to stand out in a sustainability-driven marketplace, offering tailored criteria that reflect the unique roles across the value chain. The INC Sustainability Certification provides companies with a clear framework to prioritize actions, align with best practices, and meet verified sustainability standards across environmental, social, and governance dimensions.

Present at the launch, INC Executive Committee members highlighted the certification's impact across the global supply chain. Growers, often multigenerational family operations, have long practiced methods that protect soil, water, air, and biodiversity forming the foundation for sustainable production. The certification builds on these practices by implementing governance standards that ensure fair treatment of employees and suppliers, extending sustainability from the farm to consumer. Market demand is also rising for sustainable products, with large markets such as China driving transformative change. Lastly, they added that the Certification supports both small and large companies with practical guidance covering areas from carbon footprint reduction and Zero Waste initiatives to responsible agricultural inputs.

Ashok Krishen, INC Chairman, concluded: "In today's world, sustainability is not a 'nice to have' - it is the right thing to do. We are proud to pioneer and advance sustainable practices, ensuring our industry continues to grow responsibly and sustainably into the future."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/inc-launches-sustainability-certification-specifically-for-the-nut-and-dried-fruit-industry-302581757.html

