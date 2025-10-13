Tüyap: Carpet and flooring industry unites in Istanbul: ICFE kicks off in January

The International Carpet & Flooring Expo- previously known as CFE, has rapidly established itself as one of the most important meeting points for the sector worldwide. Taking place at the Istanbul Expo Center on 6-9 January 2026, the fair has taken on an international identity, drawing buyers, manufacturers, and decision-makers from across six continents. It will be organised by Tüyap Exhibitions Group in collaboration with the Istanbul Carpet Exporters' Association (IHIB) and the Southeastern Anatolia Carpet Exporters' Association (GAHIB).

A new hall added

The growth trajectory is striking. Responding to strong demand, ICFE expands to an 11th hall for 2026, with all halls fully booked and world-renowned brands securing their places early, reflecting the Expo's role as a central industry hub.

ICFE's global influence is driven by a marketing strategy spanning over 80 countries. Through digital media, targeted campaigns, and international B2B matchmaking, the Expo connects exhibitors and visitors efficiently. This global outreach sets ICFE apart from other sector events and ensures each edition generates new trade and partnership opportunities.

Over 50 thousand attendees expected

Looking ahead, ICFE 2026 is expected to host nearly 500 companies from 25 countries, including China, Iran, Pakistan, India, Afghanistan, Uzbekistan, the USA, Egypt, Jordan, Belgium, and France. Around 50,000 professional visitors from 105 countries are anticipated, with particularly strong attendance from Germany, Italy, China, India, Iran, Belgium, the USA, Russia, and the Middle East. Building on the 2025 edition - where 78% of exhibitors reported new business connections - the organisers have set an ambitious target of 85% for 2026.

"Our industry may embrace digital tools, but it thrives on the trust and connections that come from meeting in person," said Ilhan Ersözlü at Tüyap Exhibitions Group. "The expansion of ICFE to an 11th hall and the diversity of international participation demonstrate how vital Istanbul has become as a global centre for carpets and flooring. ICFE 2026 will be a platform where new partnerships are formed, and the future of the industry takes shape."

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b30c92a3-cf68-4908-80d9-038dd6a2a4af

Contact: Burcu Buse Arseven burcu.arseven@unite.com.tr