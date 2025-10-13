STOCKHOLM, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas is pleased to invite investors, analysts and financial media to our Capital Markets Day in London on Tuesday June 16, 2026. The event will provide a strategic and financial update.
The CMD will take place at London Stock Exchange and will also be web casted.
A formal invitation including agenda and registration will follow closer to the event.
Further information:
Investors: Carina Florén, IR Manager; +46 73 719 21 01, carina.floren@securitas.com
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-capital-markets-day--june-16--2026---save-the-date,c4249029
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/4249029/3717789.pdf
Save the date CMD 2026
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/securitas-capital-markets-day-june-16-2026--save-the-date-302581805.html