Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of HSK (Hashkey) on October 13. The HSK/USDT spot trading pair and the HSK/USDT (10X) isolated margin trading pair are now available to users on HTX.

HSK is the ecosystem token of HashKey Group, which plays a multifaceted role on its platform, encompassing payment for platform service fees, fostering user growth and community rewards, and enabling access to a variety of value-added services. HSK is also designed to seamlessly integrate with external ecosystems, facilitating synergy between internal and external collaborations.

As an ERC-20 token with a capped supply of one billion, HSK serves as the native and gas token for HashKey Chain, a Layer 2 public blockchain.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270136

SOURCE: HTX