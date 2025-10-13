Aerospace Composite Market to Reach $64.9 Billion, Globally, by 2034 at 11.3% CAGR: Allied Market Research

The aerospace composite market is driven by increasing demand for fuel-efficient and lightweight aircraft, rising production of commercial and defense aircraft, and advancements in carbon fiber and resin technologies. Growth in air travel and space exploration also fuels demand. However, high manufacturing costs, complex repair processes, and recycling challenges restrain market growth. Opportunities lie in expanding applications in urban air mobility (UAM), unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), and next-gen aircraft programs. In addition, increasing investments in sustainable and recyclable composites, especially in Europe and North America, create room for innovation and market expansion over the next decade.

PORTLAND, Ore., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Aerospace Composite Market by Composite Type (Fiber and Matrix), Manufacturing Process (ATL or AFP, Filament Winding, Resin Transfer Molding, Hand Layup, and Others), Aircraft (Commercial Aircraft, Business and General Aviation, Civil Helicopter, and Others), and Application (Interior and Exterior): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2025-2034". According to the report, the aerospace composite market was valued at $22.4 billion in 2024, and is estimated to reach $64.9 billion by 2034, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2034.

Rise in Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) & Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) Driving Aerospace Composite Demand

Rising Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) and Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) are significantly propelling the demand for aerospace composites. Policy reforms have eased FDI norms, allowing up to 100% foreign investment in the aerospace sector under the automatic route, thereby attracting global aerospace companies to invest in India. Notably, Tata Advanced Systems Ltd (TASL) and Airbus are collaborating to establish India's first privately operated helicopter final assembly line in Karnataka, focusing on assembling the Airbus H125 helicopter. Furthermore, the Indian government has opened the development of its indigenous fifth-generation stealth fighter, the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA), to private sector participation alongside Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL). This move aims to enhance competitiveness and leverage private firms' capabilities to accelerate the development of advanced fighter jets. These strategic initiatives underscore India's commitment to bolstering its aerospace manufacturing capabilities through increased FDI and robust public-private collaborations, thereby driving the demand for advanced composite materials in the sector.

Report Coverage & Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2025-2034 Base Year 2024 Market Size in 2024 $22.3 million Market Size in 2030 $64.9 million CAGR 11.3 % No. of Pages in Report 604 Segments Covered Fiber Type, Manufacturing Process, Aircraft, Application, and Region Drivers Integration of nanotechnology in composite development in aerospace

Lightweight material demand for fuel efficiency in aerospace Opportunity Rise in demand for next-generation aircraft Restraint High initial costs of composite materials in aerospace

Macroeconomics and Microeconomics impact on Aerospace Composites Market

The aerospace composites market is significantly influenced by both macroeconomic and microeconomic factors. On a macroeconomic level, global economic growth, especially in emerging markets like India and China with GDP growth rates around 6-7%, drives increasing air travel demand, thereby boosting aircraft production and composite material usage. Fluctuations in fuel prices also impact the market since composites help reduce aircraft weight and fuel consumption by up to 20%, making them more attractive when oil prices are high. Additionally, large defense budgets, particularly in the U.S. which accounts for nearly 40% of global defense spending, accelerate investment in advanced composite materials for military aircraft. Government policies focused on reducing carbon emissions further propel composite adoption to improve fuel efficiency. Trade dynamics and supply chain constraints, such as tariffs on carbon fiber imports, can affect raw material availability and costs, influencing market growth. On the microeconomic side, production costs remain a key challenge, as composites can be 30-50% more expensive than traditional materials like aluminum, pushing manufacturers to adopt automated and efficient production methods to reduce costs. Demand from airline fleet renewals, especially for narrow-body jets like the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo that extensively use composites, drives market expansion. Companies' strategies around supply chain integration and partnerships also impact innovation and competitiveness. Emerging sectors such as urban air mobility and unmanned aerial vehicles present new microeconomic opportunities, as startups and smaller firms leverage composites for lightweight and high-strength designs. Overall, the aerospace composites market growth is shaped by the interaction of broad economic trends and company-level innovations, with rising environmental regulations and technological advances creating strong demand despite cost and supply challenges.

Leading Market Players: -

Evonik Industries AG

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

DuPont

Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials Inc

Solvay

SGL Carbon

Toray Industries, Inc.

Copps Industries Inc

Sumitomo Bakelite Co., Ltd.

Recent Key Developments

In 2025, Hexcel Corporation, a global leader specializing in advanced composite materials for aerospace, participated prominently at Aero India 2025 held in Bengaluru, India. Hexcel has maintained a trusted partnership with the Indian aerospace sector for over four decades, supporting the country's growing ambitions in aircraft manufacturing and defense aviation. At Aero India 2025, Hexcel highlighted its latest innovations in lightweight, high-performance composite materials engineered to enhance efficiency and sustainability in aerospace applications. These materials are designed to reduce aircraft weight significantly, leading to fuel savings, lower carbon emissions, and improved operational capabilities. Hexcel's presence at this major aerospace event not only reaffirmed its commitment to the Indian market but also underscored the increasing demand for next-generation composites that contribute to greener, more cost-effective aircraft. Their products, often carbon fiber reinforced polymers (CFRPs) and specialty prepregs, are critical in building stronger, lighter airframes and components, helping the aerospace industry meet stricter environmental and performance regulations.

In 2023, DuPont showcased its broad portfolio of aerospace materials and solutions at the prestigious 54th International Paris Air Show held at Le Bourget, near Paris. This event is one of the largest global platforms for aerospace innovation, attracting major industry players, manufacturers, and suppliers. DuPont presented its advanced materials tailored not only for conventional aerospace applications but also for cutting-edge space exploration and satellite technologies. Its solutions include high-performance polymers, specialty films, and coatings designed to withstand extreme environments encountered in space missions. DuPont's participation highlighted the company's strategic focus on expanding its aerospace materials portfolio to serve both terrestrial and extraterrestrial aerospace sectors, supporting innovation in satellite durability, thermal management, and structural integrity. By addressing the unique challenges of aerospace and space exploration, DuPont is positioning itself as a key enabler of next-generation aerospace technologies.

In 2022, Solvay, a global leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, announced a research partnership with Wichita State University's National Institute for Aviation Research (NIAR) based in Wichita, Kansas, U.S. This collaboration focuses on developing future aerospace materials and innovative solutions to strengthen the aviation industry. NIAR is known for its cutting-edge research capabilities, including testing and certification services vital to aerospace development. The partnership seeks to combine Solvay's expertise in high-performance composites with NIAR's research infrastructure to accelerate the creation of materials that enhance aircraft performance, safety, and sustainability. A key goal is to provide opportunities for companies of all sizes to access advanced technologies and develop competitive aerospace products. This alliance reflects a broader industry trend toward collaborative research efforts that leverage academic expertise and industrial capabilities to meet the evolving needs of aviation, including lightweight structures, improved fuel efficiency, and sustainability goals.

