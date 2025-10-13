Dialight is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications, specifically in demanding and hazardous environments. The company's primary manufacturing facility is in Mexico and falls under the USMCA, which mitigates potential tariff implications, providing a competitive advantage over many of its peers. Dialight holds an estimated 30% share of its core US market, with significant room for growth given macro tailwinds of increased focus on energy efficiency. Despite this, LED penetration remains at around 50%, representing substantial structural growth potential. In the near term, Dialight is close to completion of its transformation strategy, launched in September 2023. At end-FY25, management stated that the financial benefits of the strategy had begun to flow through the business, and it expects a greater impact in FY26.

