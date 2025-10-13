Senate Bill 283 requires battery storage developers to coordinate with local fire departments both before submitting their project applications and after installation is complete.From ESS News Governor Gavin Newsom has signed Senate Bill 283, authored by Senator John Laird, introducing new safety requirements for the development of battery energy storage systems (BESS) in California. While the bill enhances oversight and safety, it is also expected to increase the cost of battery storage development in the state. The legislation, co-sponsored by the California Professional Firefighters and the ...

