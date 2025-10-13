Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 11:02 Uhr
134 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Medlaw Publishing: Promesa Title Iii Court Dockets Proof of Fraud and Government Racketering

EVIDENCE SHOWS CRIMINAL SCHEME TO FINANCE 2016 ELECTIONS

MURRIETA, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / The United States District Court for the Southern District of New York just docketed evidence of fraud related to the passing of PROMESA along with evidence of a RICO type criminal scheme allegedly to raise money for the 2016 elections. The filing alleges a coordinated government effort to protect Wall Street Banks for their role in selling seventy-five-billion-dollars in fraudulent municipal bonds. In exchange for political contributions the Department of Justice, the Security and Exchange Commission and the Treasury Department prevented regulatory action, investigations and prosecutions.

Government Corruption

Government Corruption
Handcuffs

This evidence can be found in Federal District Court Case 7-BK-4780 (LTS) listed as docket item #5836. This filing and the RICO filing in these cases are attached to this Press Release.

Contact Information

Richard Lawless
CEO
richardrlawless@gmail.com
951-440-5230

.

SOURCE: Medlaw Publishing



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/promesa-title-iii-court-dockets-proof-of-fraud-and-government-racket-1085805

© 2025 ACCESS Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.