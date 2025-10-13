Anker Solix has introduced the 2 kWh C2000 Gen 2 portable power station, featuring faster dual-input charging, lithium iron phosphate batteries, and an idle power draw below 10 W.From ESS News Anker Solix has announced the launch of its latest power station, the Anker Solix C2000 Gen 2. The product offers 2 kWh (3,048 Wh) capacity with a 2.6 kW output, able to handle most appliances in a home and devices in the field.a portable power station with a 2048 Wh (2 kWh) capacity. The new option complements the recently launched Anker Solix C1000 Gen 2. The C2000 Gen 2 battery, which features lithium ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...