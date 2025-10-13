Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
StarCharge Presented Microgrid Energy and Charging Solutions at SNEC Shanghai 2025

SHANGHAI, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- StarCharge, as an expert spanning "Power Generation+ Grid + Load + Storage + Charge + V2G + Trade" across all energy scenarios, showcased its global energy storage and charging innovations at the 11th International Energy Storage & Battery Technology and Equipment Conference & Exhibition (October 10-12, Shanghai).

StarCharge launched the IEC standard 2.5MW/5MWh grid-forming string ESS container, adopts an all-in-one design integrating 12×215 kW PCS and 5 MWh battery, cutting commissioning time by 50% and land use by 37.8%. "One Rack, One Management" enhances battery precision by 12×. With triple-layer fire protection, seven-level electrical safeguards, and AI-enabled safety monitoring, it ensures reliability from -30 °C to +55 °C (IP55, =C4). AI thermal management reduces auxiliary energy use by 40%, achieving =96% DC RTE and =88.5% AC RTE, with noise =74 dB.

StarCharge also introduced the concrete-enclosed eBox-418C commercial & industrial energy storage system. Constructed with ultra-high-performance concrete (UHPC), it delivers exceptional durability with 1050°C heat resistance, C5-level corrosion protection, and a lifespan exceeding 100 years. The system features industry-leading pack-level continuous low-temperature immersion fire suppression technology for second-level flame inhibition, while its "one-cell-one-management" design enables over 10,000 cycles.

Additionally, the company unveiled the IEC eBox-261 energy storage system, which achieves over 90% round-trip efficiency-2% higher than industry average-with a cycle life of 10,000+ cycles, representing a 25% improvement over conventional systems.

Throughout the exhibition, StarCharge showcased its full charging & energy product portfolio and the VPP platform, drawing significant engagement and recognition from global visitors. StarCharge continues to lead global energy infrastructure solutions, advancing the transition toward a sustainable world.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794358/image.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/starcharge-presented-microgrid-energy-and-charging-solutions-at-snec-shanghai-2025-302581841.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
