Montag, 13.10.2025
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
13.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
Elife Transfer and Travel Compositor Forge Alliance, Unveil Unified Ground Transport Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elife Transfer, an all-in-one global ground transportation marketplace serving over 20 million travelers worldwide, today announced a strategic partnership with Travel Compositor, a premier travel technology provider. This collaboration enhances last-mile connectivity and dynamic packaging for travel retailers worldwide.

Elife & Travel Compositor Partner for Unified Ground Transport Platform.

Through a new API integration launched in early September, Travel Compositor's travel retailers can now instantly book, manage, and retrieve real-time quotes for Elife's ground transport services within their existing systems. This creates a unified booking flow for flights, hotels, and transport, positioning Travel Compositor as a definitive one-stop solution.

By seamlessly embedding Elife's global network, Travel Compositor now offers travelers reliable transfers in over 182 countries and 20,000 cities. The service includes diverse options like point-to-point, round-trip, and hourly rentals, all with clear, upfront pricing.

This integration enhances the dynamic packaging engine by consolidating the entire itinerary into a single, seamless experience. By removing the friction of separate transportation bookings, it ensures a smoother, door-to-door journey that fosters greater customer loyalty.

Sayan Datta, Global VP of Sales at Elife Transfer, shared his perspective on the partnership: " We're thrilled to collaborate with Travel Compositor to bring Elife's comprehensive ground transportation network into their dynamic packaging platform. This integration empowers partners to deliver complete, door-to-door journeys in one seamless flow-enhancing traveler satisfaction while unlocking new revenue opportunities."

Manuel Aragones, Representative of Travel Compositor, added:" This integration enhances our dynamic packaging engine and provides our clients with the essential tools to create more competitive and complete travel products. "

The collaboration between Elife Group and Travel Compositor represents a significant advancement in integrated unified ground transportation solutions, delivering enhanced convenience and reliability for travelers worldwide.

About Elife Transfer

Elife Transfer is an all-in-one ground transportation marketplace serving over 20 million travelers worldwide. Its expansive network spans 20,000+ cities across 182 countries, partnering with 70,000+ global fleet providers and 30+ global ride-hailing platforms. Elife Transfer allows users to compare and book various transport modes via a single interface, supported by 50+ local payment methods. Through advanced API, white-label and SaaS solutions, Elife Transfer powers industry leaders like Booking.com, Amadeus, ETG, Ctrip, CWT, Alipay, Gaode Maps, and Traveloka.

www.elifelimo.com

About Travel Compositor

Travel Compositor is a Spain-based travel technology company specializing in modular booking solutions for agencies, tour operators, OTAs, DMCs, hotel chains, and tourism boards. Its platform integrates 22 booking engines into a single interface, allowing users to quote and book multi-product, multi-destination trips-flights, hotels, transfers, activities, insurance, and more-in one session and one payment. The system supports multilingual and multi-currency operations, making it adaptable for global markets. Travel Compositor also offers AI-powered itinerary planning, corporate travel tools with expense control and reporting, and a Last Mile App that enables upselling before, during, and after the trip.

https://travelcompositor.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794545/Elife___Travel_Compositor_Partner_for_Unified_Ground_Transport_Platform.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/elife-transfer-and-travel-compositor-forge-alliance-unveil-unified-ground-transport-platform-302581844.html

