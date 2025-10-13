Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 11:06 Uhr
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Aspectus Group: Faculty Launches Frontier 3: The Next Evolution in Decision Intelligence for Enterprises Worldwide

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, one of Europe's leading applied AI companies and the developer of Faculty Frontier, today announced the launch of Frontier 3, the most advanced release of its Decision Intelligence Platform to date. This next-generation version delivers significant advances in agentic AI, collaboration, and enterprise scalability, empowering organisations to make better, faster, and more confident decisions across every function.

Faculty Logo

The launch comes as Gartner predicts that by 2027, 50% of business decisions will be augmented or automated by AI agents utilising decision intelligence.

"Despite all the hype, very few organisations go beyond AI pilots to real transformation," said Andy Brookes, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder of Faculty. "Customers don't want another experiment, they want AI that changes how they make decisions and delivers measurable value. That's why we built Faculty Frontier."

Faculty Frontier Computational Twin: The Engine of Enterprise Decision Intelligence

At the heart of Faculty Frontier is its Computational Twin (CT), a proprietary composite AI framework that has underpinned the platform since its inception. CT brings together an organisation's data sources, predictive models, optimisation algorithms, and business rules into a coherent, dynamic simulation of how work and decisions flow across the enterprise and affect outcomes.

Built as a composite AI system, the CT dynamically selects and combines the optimal analytical and algorithmic techniques, machine learning, simulation, optimisation, and reasoning to represent and improve real-world decision flows. This foundation enables organisations to see how their business truly operates, identify bottlenecks, and optimise decisions for resilience, efficiency, and growth.

By integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise technologies and data sources, Frontier harmonises decision-making across departments, delivering connected, actionable insights and recommendations that drive measurable business value.

What's New in Frontier 3

Decision Hub - The Command Centre for Decision-Makers

The new Decision Hub provides every user with a personalised command centre for situational awareness and real-time decision support. Within collaborative Decision Spaces, teams can visualise dependencies, model multiple scenarios, and maintain full audit trails for accountability and compliance.

ADA - Your AI Decision Agent

At the core of Frontier 3 is ADA, an AI Decision Agent that acts as an intelligent partner for every user. ADA enables natural-language interaction, tailored recommendations, and specialist support agents that help teams query, analyse, and act on complex data with unprecedented speed and ease.

Specialist Agents - Intelligence at Your Fingertips

Frontier 3 introduces domain-specific agents, beginning with the Clinical Trials Scout Agent for life sciences. Additional agents for supply chain, operations, and finance will follow, delivering benchmarking, competitive intelligence, and contextual insights aligned to each organisation's priorities.

Frontier Fabric - Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

Frontier Fabric provides enterprises with full control over deployment in their private cloud environments on AWS or Azure, ensuring world-class security, scalability, and compliance while maintaining ownership of data, models, and compute resources.

Why Frontier 3 Matters

Enterprises today operate in an environment of rising complexity, where every decision influences performance, resilience, and growth. Frontier 3 helps organisations:

  • Accelerate planning and execution through AI-driven insights
  • Reduce risk via scenario modelling and competitive intelligence
  • Improve collaboration across stakeholders with intuitive workspaces
  • Increase confidence in every decision through AI-backed augmentation
  • Connect fragmented data and decision systems into a unified intelligence layer

Availability

Frontier 3 is available immediately for existing Faculty Frontier customers, with upgrades rolling out over the coming weeks. New customers can request a demo today to experience the power of Frontier 3 firsthand.

About Faculty

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe's leading applied AI companies. Its suite of AI services and products helps organisations design, build, and deploy high-performing AI solutions that deliver measurable impact for their frontline teams. Faculty is also the developer of Faculty Frontier, a Decision Intelligence Platform used by some of the world's most trusted brands to transform decision-making at scale.

Widely recognised as a leader in AI safety, Faculty works with top AI labs - including OpenAI and Anthropic, to ensure that cutting-edge models are safe, explainable, and human-led. The company's PhD-heavy team has delivered hundreds of real-world AI projects across the public and private sectors. Faculty remains founder-led and is backed by investors including The Apax Digital Fund, LocalGlobe, and GMG Ventures.

www.faculty.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793547/Faculty_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/faculty-launches-frontier-3-the-next-evolution-in-decision-intelligence-for-enterprises-worldwide-302580976.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Epische Goldpreisrallye
Der Goldpreis hat ein neues Rekordhoch überschritten. Die Marke von 3.500 US-Dollar ist gefallen, und selbst 4.000 US-Dollar erscheinen nur noch als Zwischenziel.

Die Rallye wird von mehreren Faktoren gleichzeitig getrieben:
  • · massive Käufe durch Noten- und Zentralbanken
  • · Kapitalflucht in sichere Häfen
  • · hohe Nachfrage nach physisch besicherten Gold-ETFs
  • · geopolitische Unsicherheit und Inflationssorgen

Die Aktienkurse vieler Goldproduzenten und Explorer sind in den vergangenen Wochen regelrecht explodiert.

Doch es gibt noch Titel, die Nachholpotenzial besitzen. In unserem kostenlosen Spezialreport erfahren Sie, welche 3 Goldaktien jetzt besonders aussichtsreich sind und warum der Aufwärtstrend noch lange nicht vorbei sein dürfte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter und profitieren Sie von der historischen Gold-Hausse.

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.