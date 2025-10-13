Aspectus Group: Faculty Launches Frontier 3: The Next Evolution in Decision Intelligence for Enterprises Worldwide

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Faculty, one of Europe's leading applied AI companies and the developer of Faculty Frontier, today announced the launch of Frontier 3, the most advanced release of its Decision Intelligence Platform to date. This next-generation version delivers significant advances in agentic AI, collaboration, and enterprise scalability, empowering organisations to make better, faster, and more confident decisions across every function.

The launch comes as Gartner predicts that by 2027, 50% of business decisions will be augmented or automated by AI agents utilising decision intelligence.

"Despite all the hype, very few organisations go beyond AI pilots to real transformation," said Andy Brookes, Chief Technology Officer & Co-Founder of Faculty. "Customers don't want another experiment, they want AI that changes how they make decisions and delivers measurable value. That's why we built Faculty Frontier."

Faculty Frontier Computational Twin: The Engine of Enterprise Decision Intelligence

At the heart of Faculty Frontier is its Computational Twin (CT), a proprietary composite AI framework that has underpinned the platform since its inception. CT brings together an organisation's data sources, predictive models, optimisation algorithms, and business rules into a coherent, dynamic simulation of how work and decisions flow across the enterprise and affect outcomes.

Built as a composite AI system, the CT dynamically selects and combines the optimal analytical and algorithmic techniques, machine learning, simulation, optimisation, and reasoning to represent and improve real-world decision flows. This foundation enables organisations to see how their business truly operates, identify bottlenecks, and optimise decisions for resilience, efficiency, and growth.

By integrating seamlessly with existing enterprise technologies and data sources, Frontier harmonises decision-making across departments, delivering connected, actionable insights and recommendations that drive measurable business value.

What's New in Frontier 3

Decision Hub - The Command Centre for Decision-Makers

The new Decision Hub provides every user with a personalised command centre for situational awareness and real-time decision support. Within collaborative Decision Spaces, teams can visualise dependencies, model multiple scenarios, and maintain full audit trails for accountability and compliance.

ADA - Your AI Decision Agent

At the core of Frontier 3 is ADA, an AI Decision Agent that acts as an intelligent partner for every user. ADA enables natural-language interaction, tailored recommendations, and specialist support agents that help teams query, analyse, and act on complex data with unprecedented speed and ease.

Specialist Agents - Intelligence at Your Fingertips

Frontier 3 introduces domain-specific agents, beginning with the Clinical Trials Scout Agent for life sciences. Additional agents for supply chain, operations, and finance will follow, delivering benchmarking, competitive intelligence, and contextual insights aligned to each organisation's priorities.

Frontier Fabric - Enterprise-Grade Infrastructure

Frontier Fabric provides enterprises with full control over deployment in their private cloud environments on AWS or Azure, ensuring world-class security, scalability, and compliance while maintaining ownership of data, models, and compute resources.

Why Frontier 3 Matters

Enterprises today operate in an environment of rising complexity, where every decision influences performance, resilience, and growth. Frontier 3 helps organisations:

Accelerate planning and execution through AI-driven insights

Reduce risk via scenario modelling and competitive intelligence

Improve collaboration across stakeholders with intuitive workspaces

Increase confidence in every decision through AI-backed augmentation

Connect fragmented data and decision systems into a unified intelligence layer

Availability

Frontier 3 is available immediately for existing Faculty Frontier customers, with upgrades rolling out over the coming weeks. New customers can request a demo today to experience the power of Frontier 3 firsthand.

About Faculty

Founded in 2014, Faculty is one of Europe's leading applied AI companies. Its suite of AI services and products helps organisations design, build, and deploy high-performing AI solutions that deliver measurable impact for their frontline teams. Faculty is also the developer of Faculty Frontier, a Decision Intelligence Platform used by some of the world's most trusted brands to transform decision-making at scale.

Widely recognised as a leader in AI safety, Faculty works with top AI labs - including OpenAI and Anthropic, to ensure that cutting-edge models are safe, explainable, and human-led. The company's PhD-heavy team has delivered hundreds of real-world AI projects across the public and private sectors. Faculty remains founder-led and is backed by investors including The Apax Digital Fund, LocalGlobe, and GMG Ventures.

www.faculty.ai

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793547/Faculty_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/faculty-launches-frontier-3-the-next-evolution-in-decision-intelligence-for-enterprises-worldwide-302580976.html