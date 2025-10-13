Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 11:12 Uhr
Orchard Pig: Millennials Missing Out on Quality Cuts as 76% Admit Kitchen Nerves Hold Them Back

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- New research released from Orchard Pig cider uncovers a growing appetite for quality meat, with a quarter (25%) of Brits visiting their local butcher more than ever before.

While interest is growing, confidence in the kitchen still lags behind. One in five Brits (20%) admit they're butcher-shy, as they confess to feeling unsure when discussing specific cuts such as ribeye, pork shoulder, or lamb shank. For 8% of Brits, this nervousness is enough to avoid their local butcher altogether.

Despite those nerves, Brits are keen to up their kitchen game. Over half (51%) say they'd use premium ingredients more often if they weren't worried about getting it wrong. Millennials are the least confident, with 76% held back by a lack of know-how, followed by 63% of Gen Z. In contrast, just 35% of baby boomers feel the same.

The research found that around a third (31%) of millennials say a step-by-step masterclass or expert advice on choosing the right cut of meat would boost their confidence in cooking with premium ingredients.

To help turn curiosity into confidence, premium cider brand Orchard Pig has teamed up with Perry's Butchers to provide top tips that will inspire Brits and boost their confidence at the butcher's counter and when handling premium ingredients.

Confidence at the counter! Tips from Perry of Perry's Butchers:

1.Not sure where to start? If you want flavour and value, skip the usual suspects. Ask for underrated cuts like onglet, bavette, or flat iron steak. They're budget-friendly but packed with flavour - perfect for beginners wanting to try something new without breaking the bank.

2.Want to impress without spending a fortune? Try a hidden gem and ask your butcher about Denver steak. It comes from the chuck and is incredibly tender but still under the radar.

3.Cost conscious? Be honest about your budget. There's no need to feel awkward. Butchers are used to working within budgets and can suggest options that fit.

4.Cooking for a group? Here's your cheat sheet. As a rule of thumb, if you're cooking a roast or similar dish, allow 250g of meat per person. Your butcher can help you size up and suggest cuts that suit the occasion.

To provide Brits with an extra confidence boost, Orchard Pig is hosting a limited-edition public butchery and sausage-making masterclass at Perry's Butchers on Saturday 11th October and Sunday 12th October, and people can secure free tickets for the event via Eventbrite: Butcher's Block Party - Sausage-Making Workshop & Butchery Masterclass Tickets, Multiple Dates | Eventbrite

Michael McAdam, brand manager at Orchard Pig, added, "We've always valued bold flavours and quality ingredients, and we want to inspire people across the UK to feel confident using premium produce. That's why we're celebrating the return of real butchery with a hands-on, limited-time masterclass in partnership with Perry's Butchers which we hope encourages those Brits looking for some extra support when it comes to handling premium ingredients."

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/orchard-pig-millennials-missing-out-on-quality-cuts-as-76-admit-kitchen-nerves-hold-them-back-302581848.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
