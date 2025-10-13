MIT Technology Review Names Envision Energy to "2025 Climate Tech Companies to Watch"

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MIT Technology Review has unveiled its "2025 Climate Tech Companies to Watch" list, highlighting the most promising companies making real progress in addressing climate change on the planet. Envision Energy, a global leader in green technology and renewable energy solutions, has been named among this distinguished group for its pioneering work in smart wind technology, net zero industrial park model and integrated digital energy systems.

Regarded as one of the most influential in the climate tech space, the list is curated through rigorous evaluation by MIT Technology Review editors, academics, and industry investors. Companies are assessed across multiple dimensions, including innovation, emissions-reduction potential, the development of scalable green technologies or industrial models, and resilience to policy or market uncertainties. The list emphasizes global representation and prioritizes tangible impact over quantity. This year's list comes with an exclusive essay by Bill Gates, highlighting that "ingenuity is our best weapon against climate change" and introduced the concept of the Green Premium, emphasizing the importance of scaling technologies that lower carbon costs across industries.

Envision Energy has expanded far beyond wind turbine into energy storage, green hydrogen, renewable energy system and net zero industrial parks. Its smart wind turbine use artificial intelligence to optimize performance, boosting output while enhancing grid reliability. The company delivered on the world's largest off-grid green hydrogen and ammonia facility in Chifeng and powered the world's first green marine ammonia bunkering operation this July - a milestone for clean energy and decarbonizing shipping. Envision is also replicating its net zero industrial park model in Spain, Brazil, and other regions, offering a blueprint for decarbonizing heavy industry globally.

MIT Technology Review emphasize that Envision's innovations address critical challenges in energy reliability and industrial emissions while showcasing the global potential of advanced energy technologies. With the expansion of smart wind turbines, green hydrogen, and net zero industrial parks, Envision Energy is poised to accelerate industrial decarbonization worldwide and contribute significantly to global carbon neutrality goals.

