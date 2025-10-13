Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
13.10.2025 11:18 Uhr
Bybit x Block Scholes Report: Derivatives Show Fragility Despite BTC and Gold Strength

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has released its latest Bybit x Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report in collaboration with Block Scholes. The latest edition reveals that, despite Bitcoin and gold pushing to new highs, derivatives indicators point to lingering caution beneath the surface.

Bybit Logo

Key Highlights

  • Bitcoin reaches $125K while perpetual open interest lags below September levels.
  • ETH reversal sparks bearish options skew of -3.3%.
  • Volatility edges higher but remains historically muted.
  • Decentralized perpetuals surpass $1T in monthly volume in September 2025, led by Aster.

Perpetual swap open interest has declined since the rally, signaling profit-taking rather than fresh conviction. Despite Bitcoin's new peak at $125,000 and Ethereum briefly touching $4,700, open interest remains below mid-September levels and continues to retreat. Options activity mirrors this cautious tone, with volumes skewed toward puts and volatility still far from euphoric highs.

The recent BTC and gold surge, often framed as the "debasement trade," has yet to translate into stronger derivatives positioning. Implied and realized volatility rose only modestly, with one-week BTC volatility holding below 40% - a sign of tempered market sentiment despite record spot prices.

In contrast, decentralized exchanges continue to post strong growth. September marked the first time perpetual DEXs crossed $1 trillion in monthly volume, with Aster emerging as a standout. Its ASTER token surged from $0.10 to $2.30 within a week of its September 17 debut, outperforming peers such as HYPE. The platform's forthcoming Layer 1 launch and Pro Mode, which supports hidden limit orders, reflect the rising appetite for innovation and privacy in trading infrastructure.

The full analysis is available in the Bybit x Block Scholes Crypto Derivatives Analytics Report.

Bybit / TheCryptoArk /BybitResearch / BybitLearn

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press
For media inquiries, please contact: media@bybit.com
For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2267288/Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/bybit-x-block-scholes-report-derivatives-show-fragility-despite-btc-and-gold-strength-302581856.html

