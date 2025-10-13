The single-phase system delivers an output ranging from 3,680 W to 10,000 W and offers a storage capacity between 4.992 kWh and 19.968 kWh. The new product is based on LFP batteries.Chinese storage solutions specialist WHES has launched a new single-phase, all-in-one home battery energy storage system. The PowerPod system offers an output range of 3.6 kW to 10 kW and a storage capacity between 4.992 kWh and 19.968 kWh. "The advanced inverter supports up to twice the photovoltaic over-configuration, ensuring optimal utilization of solar panels," the company said. "With a powerful 50 A charge and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...