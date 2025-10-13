Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Recycled Plastics Market Growth Led by APAC on EPR Push, Says Mordor Intelligence in its 2025-2030 Research Report

HYDERABAD, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the recycled plastics market size is valued at USD 72.66 billion in 2025 and is forecast to surpass USD 103.59 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.35%. Regulations requiring minimum recycled content, combined with growing corporate sustainability initiatives, are driving strong demand for high-quality recycled polymers. Advanced AI-powered sorting technologies and new recycling infrastructure are improving feedstock efficiency at scale. Brand owners increasingly treat recycled resin as a strategic commodity, securing multi-year contracts to manage price fluctuations. Strategic acquisitions highlight how access to feedstock and advanced technology is becoming a key factor in competitive positioning within the plastics recycling market.

Regional Market Outlook

Asia-Pacific: Recycling Capacity Expands Rapidly

Asia-Pacific leads the recycled plastics market, driven by government-backed waste collection programs and rising demand for recycled packaging materials. China, India, and Japan are rapidly scaling mechanical and chemical recycling operations supported by private investment and policy incentives.

Europe: Policy and Innovation Fuel Circular Growth

Europe remains a leader in regulatory action, with initiatives like the EU Plastics Strategy and the single-use plastics directive setting the benchmark for global recycling standards. Nations such as Germany and France are deploying advanced polymer recovery technologies to enhance recycled content in consumer packaging.

Recycling System Pressures in North America

North America faces uneven deposit-return systems, pushing brands to rely on imported food-grade rPET despite high local waste generation. Automaker recycling mandates add pressure, leading suppliers to secure long-term agreements with chemical recyclers in advance. While municipal recycling facilities are being upgraded, challenges like labor shortages and fluctuating commodity prices affect consistency. Upcoming national targets for recycled content will further increase demand.

Key Market Drivers

EPR Regulations Boost Recycled Content in Asia-Pacific FMC

In Asia-Pacific, stricter packaging regulations are pushing FMCG companies to increase their use of recycled materials. Countries like Vietnam, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, and India are introducing targets that rise over time, prompting brands to secure local recycling partnerships and invest in regional PET reclaim capacity. This surge in regulation is turning the region into a rapidly growing hub for plastic recycling.

Automakers Pushing Recycled Polymers in Vehicles

Automakers in North America are also moving toward significant recycled content in vehicles, relying on both mechanical and chemical recycling to meet performance standards. Multi-year agreements and improved traceability are helping secure a steady supply, while similar policies are under discussion in Europe, suggesting a growing global alignment on recycled polymer use.

Growth of Advanced Chemical Recycling

Globally, chemical recycling is expanding, with major companies investing in advanced technologies capable of processing plastics that traditional mechanical recycling cannot handle. Collaborative ventures are helping to scale up these specialized operations, making recycled polymers more widely available for high-value applications.

Major Segments of Recycled Plastics Industry Covered in this Report

By Polymer Type

Polyethylene High-Density Polyethylene (HDPE) Low/Linear-Low Density Polyethylene (LD/LLDPE)

Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Polypropylene (PP)

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Polystyrene (PS)

Other Plastics (ABS, PC, PA, etc.)

By Recycling Process

Mechanical Recycling

Chemical / Advanced Recycling (Pyrolysis, Depolymerisation, Dissolution)

Energy Recovery (Plastic-to-Fuel)

Others (Biological - Enzymatic/Microbial)

By Product Form

Flakes

Pellets/Granules

Powder

Others (Chips, Regrind, Sheets, etc.)

By End-Use Application

Packaging Food-Grade Non-Food Grade

Building & Construction

Automotive

Electrical & Electronics

Textiles & Apparel

Consumer Products

Agriculture & Horticulture

Other Applications (General Manufacturing, Medical Devices)

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Middle East and Africa

Asia-Pacific

Notable Players in the Industry

The recycled plastics market is moderately consolidated, featuring global leaders and regional recyclers that are advancing polymer recovery and sustainable feedstock solutions. These companies are focusing on expanding processing capacities, forming alliances with consumer goods brands, and enhancing material purity through digital sorting and smart processing systems.

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Waste Management Inc.

SUEZ Recycling and Recovery

Biffa

Alpek SAB de CV

MBA Polymers Inc.

Plastipak Holdings Inc.

KW Plastics

Clean Tech Incorporated

Envision Plastics Industries LLC

Ultra Poly Corporation

Republic Services Inc.

Green Line Polymers

Clear Path Recycling LLC

Custom Polymers Inc.

Jayplas

CarbonLITE Industries LLC

Loop Industries Inc.

Evergreen Plastics Inc.

Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

