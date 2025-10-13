Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 11:54 Uhr
Family Federation of Europe and the Middle East Urges Fair Treatment of its Founder and respect for Religious Freedom in South Korea

LONDON, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Family Federation of Europe and the Middle East (Unification Church) expresses deep concern over Friday's indictment by South Korean authorities of Dr. Hak Ja Han, co-founder of our movement and widow of the late Rev. Dr. Sun Myung Moon.

Family Federation for World Peace and Unification

At 82 and recovering from heart surgery, Dr. Han has been held alone in a tiny cell for nearly three weeks-raising serious concerns for her health, rights, and due process.

"We believe these charges are unfounded," said Dr. Michael Balcomb, President of the Family Federation of Europe and the Middle East. "Mother Han, known widely as the Mother of Peace, has dedicated her entire life to peace, interfaith harmony, and moral renewal. She deserves fairness, dignity, and full respect for her religious freedom."

Although government officials maintain that the prosecution is based on legal grounds, not ideology, human rights advocates are worried. "This is not just about one woman," writes religious freedom scholar Dr. Massimo Introvigne in the Human Rights journal Bitter Winter, "It is about the soul of a nation. It is about whether South Korea will remain a democracy that respects religious freedom-or become a state where faith is punished, and dissent is criminalized."

The Family Federation urges people of goodwill everywhere to stand in solidarity and prayer for Dr. Han's swift release and for the protection of freedom of belief in South Korea.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2650913/5556461/FFWPU_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/family-federation-of-europe-and-the-middle-east-urges-fair-treatment-of-its-founder-and-respect-for-religious-freedom-in-south-korea-302581901.html

