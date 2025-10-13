Acquisition augments motion control solutions for passenger seats on commercial aircraft

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO), a leading provider of advanced technologies for global aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries, announced today that it has acquired Bühler Motor Aviation ("BMA") from Bühler Motor Group in an all cash transaction. Located in Uhldingen-Mühlhofen, Germany, BMA is an established manufacturer of aircraft seat actuation systems with a broad product portfolio that includes actuators, electronics, control panels, pneumatic systems, and lighting.

Peter Gundermann, President and Chief Executive Officer of Astronics Corporation, said "BMA is an ideal tuck in to complement our current aircraft seat actuation solutions and brings additional engineering expertise, innovative technologies, and strong customer relationships. We are excited to have BMA work with our PGA subsidiary and expect their cooperative pursuits will provide best-in-class solutions and innovation for our customers. The addition of BMA furthers Astronics' commitment to this niche application of motion control in commercial aerospace."

BMA's anticipated annual revenue for 2026 is $22 million at current exchange rates.

ABOUT ASTRONICS CORPORATION

Astronics Corporation (Nasdaq: ATRO) serves the world's aerospace, defense, and other mission critical industries with proven, innovative technology solutions. Astronics works side-by-side with customers, integrating its array of power, connectivity, lighting, structures, interiors, and test technologies to solve complex challenges. For over 50 years, Astronics has delivered creative, customer-focused solutions with exceptional responsiveness. Today, global airframe manufacturers, airlines, militaries, completion centers and Fortune 500 companies rely on the collaborative spirit and innovation of Astronics. The Company's strategy is to increase its value by developing technologies and capabilities that provide innovative solutions to its targeted markets.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of Bühler Motor Aviation including the effectiveness of complementary seat actuation solutions and cooperative pursuits to provide best-in-class solutions and innovation for customers. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "estimate," and similar expressions. Such statements are based on the current expectations, estimates, and projections of management and involve assumptions and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Actual results may differ materially due to a variety of factors, including, but not limited to, integration risks, changes in customer demand, the timing and execution of aircraft modification projects, regulatory approvals, global supply chain constraints, the health of the commercial aerospace market, and other risks detailed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Astronics undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances

