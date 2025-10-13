Nasdaq Copenhagen has given the company below observation status:

ISIN GB00BZ3CDY20Navn HRC WORLD PLC

HRC World Plc has been given observation status,as the company has announced that it has applied for delisting from trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Copenhagen.

According to rule 6.3.1 in Nasdaq First North Growth Market Rulebook for Issuers of Shares the exchange can decide to give an issuer's instruments observation status.

We refer to the company's announcement from 13 October 2025.

_______________________________________________________________________

For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. 0045 33 77 03 33.