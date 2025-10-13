Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - In a recent development, the commercial real estate intelligence platform Realmo has launched an AI-powered property search assistant. This new tool enables users to find and analyze commercial properties by describing their requirements in natural language. The AI assistant is designed to process these descriptions and then recommend properties that match specific criteria, which can include price, property features, location, and the proximity to other points of interest.

Now, users can simply tell the AI exactly what they need, like "find a retail space under $3,000 per month in a high-foot-traffic area in downtown Boston, suitable for a coffee shop and near a university campus." The assistant then instantly sifts through more than 9 million properties to deliver a curated list of top-tier options, complete with deep analytics.

When this AI assistant comes into effect, the aim is to provide faster search options and providing users access to the kind of detailed property analysis that may have been limited before. Instead of spending time on random listings, people can focus on better options, saving time and finding better suited properties.

From the larger market side, what it shows is a shift towards data-driven working and more openness in how deals are made. With advanced AI modeling and predictive insights, platforms like Realmo are aiming to help investors, brokers, and regular buyers figure out: what's the best potential use for a given property, and where demand-supply gap actually exists. In short, Realmo aims to make the process more efficient and also create a transparent ecosystem where decisions depend less on guesswork and more on actual numbers.

About Realmo

Realmo is a proptech company started off in November 2023 with the goal of bringing proper transparency into the U.S. commercial property market.

By harnessing the power of data, AI, and location intelligence, Realmo provides reliable data and tools to help property owners, investors, and business operators make informed decisions and maximize potential investment potential. The platform analyzes over 9 million properties across 60 business categories, offering comprehensive assessments and actionable recommendations. Realmo is a service of Property Experts Inc., headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

