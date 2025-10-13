Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - LBank Exchange is pleased to announce the listing of Neural Vision (NRL). Trading for the NRL/USDT pair opened at 12:00 UTC on October 10, 2025.

Users will be able to access the trading pair at: https://www.lbank.com/trade/nrl_usdt

NRL listing banner

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/270110_d0b2fdb8741d9a85_001full.jpg

About Neural Vision (NRL)

Neural Vision is building a decentralized artificial intelligence computing network focused on enabling open access to vision-based AI applications. At its core, the project merges decentralized computing infrastructure with cutting-edge machine learning models, aiming to power large-scale vision inference through distributed GPU nodes.

The platform offers a seamless interface for users and developers to run AI workloads without relying on centralized providers. By tokenizing compute and access rights through the $NRL token, Neural Vision fosters an open ecosystem where GPU resource providers, AI developers, and data consumers can interact in a trustless, incentive-aligned manner.

Through its infrastructure layer, Neural Vision supports distributed vision model training and inference with a focus on efficiency, scalability, and privacy. Its decentralized architecture ensures that AI tasks such as image generation, object detection, video analysis, and medical imaging can be carried out with high availability and verifiability.

The project introduces novel mechanisms such as Proof-of-Compute Validation and model access tokenization, allowing for verifiable off-chain computation and secure model deployment. Combined with a strong focus on community governance and sustainable incentive distribution, Neural Vision is positioning itself as a foundational layer for the decentralized AI economy.

About NRL Token

$NRL is the utility token that powers the Neural Vision ecosystem. It is used for compute task payments, staking for node participation, and as a medium of exchange for model and dataset access. The token also enables governance rights within the platform, allowing the community to vote on protocol upgrades, model ranking, and resource allocation strategies. Token holders can stake $NRL to earn incentives and contribute to securing the network's operations.

Learn more about Neural Vision (NRL)

Website: https://neuralvision.ventures/

About LBank

Founded in 2015, LBank is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 20 million registered users in 160 countries and regions. With a daily trading volume exceeding $8.5 billion and 10 years of safety with zero security incidents, LBank is dedicated to providing a comprehensive and user-friendly trading experience.

As the ultimate 100x Gems Hub, LBank has listed over 300 mainstream coins and more than 50 high-potential gems. Ranked No. 1 in 100x Gems and Meme Share, LBank leads the market with the fastest altcoin listings, making it the go-to platform for crypto investors worldwide.

Follow LBank for Updates

Website: https://www.lbank.com/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LBank_Exchange

Telegram: https://t.me/LBank_en

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lbank_exchange

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lbank

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/270110

SOURCE: LBank