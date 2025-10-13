EQS-News: Vulcan Energy Resources Limited
Final lithium offtake agreement for Phase One Lionheart Project financing
Vulcan Energy (Vulcan, ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL, the Company) is pleased to announce it has signed an offtake agreement with a wholly owned subsidiary of Glencore plc, one of the world's largest natural resource companies, to provide battery-quality lithium hydroxide monohydrate (LHM) from its Phase One Lionheart Project (the Project).
The Project will have the capacity to produce 275 GWh of power, and 24,000 tonnes of LHM, enough for ca. 500,000 battery electric vehicles, per annum[1].
Key points
"The agreement also gives Vulcan the flexibility to bring in further European customers in the future, while also utilising Glencore's expertise in this market, which is a value-add to Vulcan."
Glencore's Head of Lithium, Robin Francois, commented: "We are pleased to partner with Vulcan to help support the development of the German and wider European lithium supply chain.
"This new agreement with Vulcan will further expand our lithium portfolio and reinforce our position as one of the leading suppliers of battery raw materials."
Material terms of the agreement:
Phase One offtake outlook
About Vulcan Energy
Vulcan Energy (ASX: VUL, FSE: VUL) is building the world's first carbon neutral, integrated lithium and renewable energy business to decarbonise battery production. Vulcan's Lionheart Project, located in the Upper Rhine Valley Brine Field bordering Germany and France, is the largest lithium resource in Europe[3] and a tier-one lithium project globally. Harnessing natural heat to produce lithium from sub-surface brines and to power conversion to battery grade material and using its in-house industry-leading technology VULSORB®, Vulcan is building a local, low-cost source of sustainable lithium for European electric vehicle batteries. For more information, please go to https://v-er.eu/
Glencore is one of the world's largest global diversified natural resource companies and a major producer and marketer of more than 90 commodities. The Group's operations comprise around 150 mining and metallurgical sites, oil production assets and agricultural facilities. With a strong footprint in both established and emerging regions for natural resources, Glencore's industrial and marketing activities are supported by a global network of more than 90 offices located in over 50 countries. Glencore's customers are industrial consumers, such as those in the automotive, steel, power generation, oil and food processing. We also provide financing, logistics and other services to producers and consumers of commodities. Glencore's companies employ around 150,000 people, including contractors. For more information, please go to www.glencore.com
Competent Person Statement
The information in this announcement that relates to estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves is extracted from the Bridging Engineering Study Results announcement on 16 November 2023 and the Future Phase Pipeline - Mannheim Resources Growth announcement on 9 July 2025[4], both of which are available to view on Vulcan's website at http://v-er.eu. Vulcan confirms, that in respect of the estimates of Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves included in this announcement:
[1] Please refer to the risk factors contained in the 18 December 2024 (Prospectus) and Appendix 4 of the Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 regarding the risks associated with resource exploration and development projects. Based on the Phase One production target capacity of 24ktpa from the Bridging Engineering Study (BES) Announcement 16 November 2023 and Vulcan internal estimated average EV battery size and chemistry in Europe. Please also refer to the Competent Person Statement.
[2] These are the base Phase 1 volumes pursuant to the respective contracts.
[3] On a lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) basis, according to public information, as estimated and reported in accordance with the JORC Code 2012. See Appendix 4 of Vulcan's Equity Raise Presentation dated 11 December 2024 for comparison information.
[4] The Mannheim Announcement relates solely to the lithium brine Resource estimation for the Mannheim sector.
