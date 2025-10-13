Researchers in China have developed a dust monitoring technique that relies solely on the existing hardware resources of inverters, without requiring extra sensors or meteorological data. Tests on real rooftop PV arrays demonstrated an accuracy exceeding 96%."Researchers in China have developed a novel localized dust accumulation monitoring technique for distributed photovoltaic arrays that relies solely on existing inverter hardware, eliminating the need for additional devices or internet connectivity. "For distributed PV systems with relatively modest power generation revenues, reliance on extra ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...