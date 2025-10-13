Everything Blockchain, Inc.: Everything Blockchain (OTC: EBZT) Strategy Stayed Profitable Through the $19B Market Selloff

Jacksonville, Florida, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT), a publicly traded company developing AI-driven trading infrastructure for digital assets, today commented on the historic $19 billion crypto liquidation and outlined its vision for the automation of less than twenty-four hours, with 1.6 million traders liquidated. Bitcoin fell over $20,000 intraday, wiping out nearly $380 billion in market value, a single-day swing larger than almost every public company on Earth.

In a move that stunned analysts, a whale on HyperLiquid placed massive short positions in Bitcoin and Ethereum one minute before the Trump administration announced a 100 percent tariff increase on Chinese imports. The final short was executed at 20:49 GMT, with the announcement hitting at 20:50 GMT. Within minutes, the whale closed ninety percent of the BTC short and fully exited the ETH short, capturing an estimated $190 to $200 million profit in a single day.

To many observers, the timing looked like insider trading on a global scale. To professionals who study market structure, it was the predictable result of a system built on overleverage, thin liquidity, and emotion.

Everything Blockchain Read the Data Before the Rest of the Market Saw the Risk

Over the summer, Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) identified mounting structural risk across the digital asset market.

By early October, aggregate altcoin open interest had surged from approximately 21 billion dollars to more than 38 billion dollars, a 90 percent increase, while total altcoin market capitalization rose only from 825 billion to 1.16 trillion dollars, a 25% increase.

The data revealed a growing disconnect between leverage and real market value. Recognizing this imbalance, Chief Investment Officer Gleb Zemsky advised that the company's planned Digital Asset Treasury model, a strategy based on directional exposure, would be too vulnerable in a leverage-driven environment.

The team made a decisive shift toward a new principle: the future of finance is the automation of money.

Everything Blockchain Is Teaching Money How to Think

Everything Blockchain began developing AI-assisted systems designed to identify the safest and most consistent yield opportunities on-chain through intelligence and automation. The company's approach combines quantitative modeling, live blockchain analytics, and adaptive execution to target the most reliable risk-adjusted returns across stablecoin yield pools, liquidity spreads, and delta neutral vaults.

"Artificial intelligence is not replacing traders," said Chief Investment Officer Gleb Zemsky. "It is extending their reach. Our technology allows human expertise to work hand in hand with automation, creating strategies that think faster, adapt faster, and perform with discipline."

During this recent liquidation event, the same category of strategies that the company develops internally produced strong positive returns, exceeding 40% annualized, while the broader market collapsed.

Clovermint: The Intelligence Engine for Digital Yield

Everything Blockchain is developing Clovermint, an AI-powered trading and yield infrastructure built to help capital think, react, and perform with precision. Clovermint transforms live blockchain data into actionable insights. Its AI engine scans millions of on-chain signals to identify high-confidence opportunities in stablecoin yield pools, liquidity spreads, and delta neutral strategies that generate returns independent of price direction.

Built for both institutions and sophisticated traders, Clovermint combines human expertise with automation to deliver institutional-grade performance through a simple, transparent platform. The system enhances decision-making, automation, and execution, bridging artificial intelligence, blockchain analytics, and regulated public-market access. The result is an intelligent layer that allows capital to move with purpose, safely, efficiently, and autonomously.

Everything Blockchain's Institutional Advisory Model

While Clovermint advances toward launch, Everything Blockchain is already applying its expertise through institutional advisory services. The company structures custom delta-neutral and stable yield solutions for institutions, family offices, and high-net-worth investors who want exposure to digital markets without taking price risk.

Proceeds from these advisory engagements will strengthen the company's balance sheet and, as management has indicated, may be used in future stock buyback initiatives to enhance shareholder value.

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain Inc. (OTC: EBZT) is a publicly traded company developing the intelligence layer of money. The company builds AI-driven trading infrastructure that analyzes blockchain data, identifies high-quality yield opportunities, and powers delta-neutral strategies for institutional and retail participants. Its flagship platform, Clovermint, will bring automated, risk-managed digital income generation to a global audience.

For more information, visit www.everythingblockchain.io

