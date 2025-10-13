HyOrc Corporation: HyOrc and Start Lda Announce Formation of Portuguese JV Company, Accelerating National Green Methanol Platform with Construction Set for 2026

PORTO, Portugal, Oct. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) and Start Lda ("Start") today announced the formal execution of the Shareholders Agreement for their 50/50 joint venture company, HyOrc Start Green Fuels, Lda., established to deploy a national network of waste-to-green methanol plants.

This definitive step triggers the full mobilization of the venture, with the HyOrc technology team initiating final preparations on the existing 35 TPD (tons per day) Municipal Waste - Refuse Derived Fuel (RDF) gasification unit, and the local Porto team actively advancing permitting and site development. The companies target the delivery of the core gasifier to the project site by the end of May 2026, putting the inaugural plant on a clear path to first Green Methanol production of 8 tonnes per day by the end of 2026.





"Signing the Shareholders Agreement is the trigger that moves our vision from the boardroom to the ground. Our teams are already mobilized, and the pace of activity is a direct response to the overwhelming market pull we are experiencing," said Andrea Magalini, HyOrc's Director for Business Development. "We are not just building a plant; we are building a new energy balance for Europe-one that turns local waste into continental energy security and assists in global decarbonization."

The JV's first project in Porto will serve as the blueprint for a planned national rollout of five larger-scale facilities, representing a potential multi-billion-euro investment into the Portuguese economy and creating a new, circular energy source for hard-to-abate sectors like maritime shipping.

"Portugal is demonstrating leadership by embracing innovative solutions to its waste and energy challenges," said Ricardo Mota, CEO of Start Lda. "This partnership leverages our local execution strength with HyOrc's world-class technology to create a replicable model that can position Portugal as a net exporter of green fuel. The speed of this deployment reflects our shared commitment."

The companies reported robust inbound interest from fuel distributors and global shipping lines seeking to secure long-term offtake agreements for green methanol, as well as from strategic and financial investors looking to participate in the green methanol platform's expansion.

About HyOrc Corporation

HyOrc Corporation (OTCID: HYOR) develops and commercializes advanced waste to methanol systems, and hydrogen engines for rail, maritime, and distributed power. Following its 2024 reverse merger, HyOrc now owns and commercializes technologies that have been developed and refined over the past decade in waste-to-methanol and water plasma gasification systems. Originating from R&D programs dating back to 2014, these technologies include a 3-TPD RDF-to-methanol pilot plant in the UAE (2019), a 25-TPD gasifier in India (2024), and a 1-TPD methanol unit in Tamil Nadu (2025), with HyOrc now advancing a 35-TPD commercial plant in Porto, Portugal.

HyOrc has 737 million shares issued and outstanding with 26.30 million shares at DTC.

About Start Lda

Start Lda is a Portuguese industrial group specializing in fuel distribution, logistics, and sustainable infrastructure development. The company's main focus is now the green methanol market.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, particularly as related to, among other things, the business plans of the Company, statements relating to goals, plans and projections regarding the Company's financial position and business strategy. The words or phrases "plans," "would be," "will allow," "intends to," "may result," "are expected to," "will continue," "anticipates," "expects," "estimate," "project," "indicate," "could," "potentially," "should," "believe," "think," "considers" or similar expressions are intended to identify "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements fall within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934 and are subject to the safe harbor created by these sections. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, involve known and unknown risks, a reliance on third parties for information, transactions or orders that may be cancelled, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or developments in our industry, to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or expressed achievements or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results include risks and uncertainties related to the fluctuation of local, regional, and global economic conditions, the performance of management and our employees, our ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in our periodic reports and on documents we file from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements made herein are as of the date of this press release and should not be relied upon as of any subsequent date, and the Company specifically disclaims any obligation, to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrences, developments, unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statement.

Contact:

Andrea Magalini

Director for Business Development

andrea@hyorc.com

www.hyorc.com

Start Lda Press Office:

comercial@start.com.pt

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37225808-62f9-4cd0-ab75-2f4231027a9e