Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PZ5A | ISIN: US92537N1081 | Ticker-Symbol: 49V
Tradegate
13.10.25 | 13:15
151,02 Euro
+3,69 % +5,38
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
VERTIV HOLDINGS CO 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
150,92151,5613:17
151,02151,6613:16
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 12:45 Uhr
103 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Vertiv Holdings Co: Vertiv Names Craig Chamberlin as Chief Financial Officer

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE: VRT), a global leader in critical digital infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Craig Chamberlin as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, effective November 10, 2025. Mr. Chamberlin succeeds David Fallon, who previously announced his intention to retire from Vertiv and serve as a consultant to the company through December 31, 2026.

Mr. Chamberlin joins Vertiv from Wabtec Corporation, where he most recently served as Group Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of the company's ~$3 billion Transit segment. During his tenure at Wabtec, he demonstrated exceptional operational leadership in driving margin improvement, portfolio optimization, successful business integration initiatives and strategic capital deployment.

"We are delighted to welcome Craig to Vertiv's executive leadership team," said Giordano (Gio) Albertazzi, Chief Executive Officer of Vertiv. "Craig's proven track record in operational finance, business transformation and value creation strongly aligns with Vertiv's strategic priorities. His deep expertise in driving operational excellence and profitable growth, along with his demonstrated success in executing key acquisitions, will be of great value as we continue our strategies to accelerate our margin expansion initiatives, optimize our global operations and capitalize on the unprecedented opportunities in the data center infrastructure market. Craig's hands-on leadership style and successful experience in managing complex operations make him the ideal partner to help drive Vertiv's next phase of growth."

"I am honored to join Vertiv at this exciting time in the company's journey," said Mr. Chamberlin. "Vertiv's global leadership in critical digital infrastructure, coupled with its technology-driven mindset and culture of continuous improvement, creates a compelling platform for accelerated growth, margin expansion and robust cash generation. I look forward to working alongside the talented Vertiv team to build upon the company's strong foundation and drive continued value creation for our shareholders."

Prior to Wabtec, Mr. Chamberlin spent 14 years at General Electric in various senior financial leadership roles, including Executive Director and CFO of Global Supply Chain and Engineering for GE Transportation. He holds an MBA in Operations and Logistics and a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Ohio University.

Mr. Albertazzi added, "On behalf of everyone at Vertiv, I want to express our sincerest gratitude to David Fallon for his outstanding leadership and significant contributions during his eight-year tenure as CFO. Under David's financial stewardship, Vertiv successfully navigated its transition to a public company, strengthened its balance sheet, and delivered substantial shareholder value through operational excellence and disciplined capital allocation. His leadership has built a strong foundation for Vertiv's continued success. We wish David all the best in his next chapter."

About Vertiv Holdings Co

Vertiv (NYSE: VRT) brings together hardware, software, analytics and ongoing services to enable its customers' vital applications to run continuously, perform optimally and grow with their business needs. Vertiv solves the most important challenges facing today's data centers, communication networks and commercial and industrial facilities with a portfolio of power, cooling and IT infrastructure solutions and services that extends from the cloud to the edge of the network. Headquartered in Westerville, Ohio, USA, Vertiv does business in more than 130 countries. For more information, and for the latest news and content from Vertiv, visit vertiv.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27 of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act. These statements are only a prediction. Actual events or results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements set forth herein. Readers are referred to Vertiv's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for a discussion of these and other important risk factors concerning Vertiv and its operations. Vertiv is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Category: Financial News

For investor inquiries, please contact:
Lynne Maxeiner
Vice President, Global Treasury & Investor Relations
Vertiv
E: [email protected]

For media inquiries, please contact:
E: [email protected]

SOURCE Vertiv Holdings Co

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.