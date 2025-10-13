Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
ACCESS Newswire
13.10.2025 13:02 Uhr
aT Center New York: K-Food Captivates Houston's Palate

aT NY Showcases "Kedeheon K-Food Hansang," Accelerating Expansion in the U.S. South

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs (Minister Song Mi-ryeong) and the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corporation (aT; President Hong Moon-pyo) successfully hosted the K-Food Fair in Houston, Texas, over two days from October 11 to 12 (local time).

K-Food Fair x Kroger Chef Junior

K-Food Fair x Kroger Chef Junior
Young Chefs Shine with Korean Rice Snack Creations

Held in conjunction with the "Houston Korean Festival," the event was designed as a large-scale, festival-style celebration that brought together not only the Korean community but also the broader local public, covering the full spectrum of K-culture. As the largest city in Texas, Houston has seen active corporate investment and a recent influx of population and capital. As a port city connecting the U.S. South and Midwest to Mexico and Central America, it holds significant value as a strategic gateway.

During the event, aT operated a K-Food promo pavilion, drawing strong interest from local consumers through tastings of ramyeon and snacks-both highly popular in the U.S. market-and refreshing visitors with a Korean pear-based slushy beverage well-suited to the hot weather.

In particular, an activation inspired by a mukbang scene from the popular animated feature "K-Pop Demon Hunters" featured the "Huntrix Snack Set," catching visitors' attention and further energizing the on-site atmosphere.

In partnership with Kroger-the event's key sponsor and a leading U.S. retailer- aT also supported expanded shelf placement for major K-Food vendors at large retail stores. With participation from prominent suppliers such as Nongshim and Daesang, a variety of Korean foods, including snacks, tteokbokki, and beverages, were presented to win over Texas consumers.

Kroger operates more than 2,700 stores nationwide, with core hubs in the southern and midwestern United States, including Texas and Ohio. Through this collaboration, K-Food offerings-previously centered on a limited range such as ramyeon-are expected to diversify, serving as a springboard for Korean agri-foods to enter secondary U.S. cities and broaden their consumer base.

The event also featured hands-on family programming, including the "Kroger Junior Chef" cooking class using Korean rice snacks, and the K-Food Quiz Show-creating a comprehensive festival experience for visitors of all ages.

Yoon Mi-jung, Head of aT's Americas Regional Headquarters, said, "With a new branch office set to open in Houston next year, we will expand our reach into the central and southern United States from this hub and work to further spread the K-Food wave across the country."

Contact Information

Jennifer Jung
jennifer@hyfive.world

SOURCE: aT Center New York



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/k-food-captivates-houstons-palate-1086013

