Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Perseverance Metals Inc. (TSXV: PMI) ("Perseverance", the "Company" or "PMI") is pleased to announce that its common shares will commence trading at the market open on Tuesday, October 14th on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "PMI".

The listing follows the successful completion of the Company's oversubscribed go-public financings, which raised aggregate gross proceeds of approximately C$8.2 million (see PMI news releases dated June 26 and September 24, 2025).

"Commencing trading on the TSXV marks the successful culmination of the first chapter of our corporate strategy, the start of an exciting new period of strategic growth for Perseverance Metals and is a result of our entire team's hard work, and the incredible support from our investors," said John Foulkes, President. "We are now well funded and positioned to deliver on our commitment to create significant and sustainable, long-term value through the drill bit for all stakeholders."

About Perseverance Metals

Perseverance Metals is an industry-leading critical minerals explorer with a project portfolio strategically positioned in key North American Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and hard rock lithium regions, including Québec's James Bay district and Michigan's Mid-Continent Rift.

Our strict science-driven approach and extensive track record of discovery, coupled with an industry-leading team armed with next-generation exploration tools provide us with a distinct competitive advantage. This offers a unique opportunity for investor exposure to multiple potential discoveries, the advancement of significant critical mineral deposits, and the development of a portfolio poised for strategic industry consolidation - all vital for the clean energy transition and the creation of new mining districts.

Perseverance's exploration assets include:

the Lac Gayot high-grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE and lithium pegmatite project, which covers the entirety of the Venus Greenstone Belt in Québec, featuring multiple, very high grade Ni-Cu-Co-PGE showings and numerous large spodumene-bearing pegmatites with consistent high lithium grades in channel sampling;

the Voyageur Ni-Cu-Co-PGE project which covers 680km 2 of the Upper Peninsula in Michigan, 65 kilometres west of the only producing nickel mine in the United States, and;

the Armit Lake Ni-Cu-Co project, which is the consolidated and underexplored western half of the nickel- and gold-rich Savant Lake Greenstone Belt in Ontario.

Additional information about Perseverance Metals can be found at perseverancemetals.com.

