The Chinese government has introduced new export controls on key dual-use items, citing national security concerns. The move opened a new chapter in the ongoing trade confrontations with the US.From ESS News China has announced new export control measures targeting a wide range of lithium battery technologies, materials, and manufacturing equipment. The decision, approved by the State Council, will take effect on Nov. 8, 2025, and is intended to safeguard national security, meet international non-proliferation obligations, and regulate the export of critical dual-use items (goods, software and ...

