Italy's leading baked-goods company, a Barilla Group brand, introduces the country's first cookie certified with 100% regenerative soft wheat flour.

FoodChain ID today announced that Mulino Bianco's Buongrano has been certified to the FoodChain ID Regenerative Agriculture (RGN) Certification, marking Italy's first bakery brand to introduce a cookie certified with 100% regenerative soft wheat flour.1 The certification provides independent verification of regenerative outcomes and will be communicated on-pack via the FoodChain ID RGN mark, helping consumers identify products sourced from farms advancing soil health, biodiversity and climate resilience.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013488950/en/

FoodChain ID today announced that Mulino Bianco's Buongrano has been certified to the FoodChain ID Regenerative Agriculture (RGN) Certification, marking Italy's first bakery brand to introduce a cookie certified with 100% regenerative soft wheat flour.

FoodChain ID's Regenerative Agriculture Certification is a globally applicable, outcome-based certification aligned with ISO 17065 principles, with options to ensure traceability to market. The certification framework promotes agriculture practices that restore degraded soils, support biodiversity, sequester carbon and build climate resilience. By certifying Buongrano's soft wheat flour to RGN, Mulino Bianco adds independent assurance to its regenerative commitments making progress transparent and traceable.

The Buongrano project launched in 2018 as part of La Carta del Mulino, the brand's code of practice for sustainable soft wheat cultivation, with goals for product quality, biodiversity protection and fair recognition of farmers' work. Seven years later, the biscuit returns to consumers with a new identity for environmental impact: 100% regenerative soft wheat flour certified to FoodChain ID's internationally recognized, outcome-based Regenerative Agriculture Certification. Mulino Bianco has committed to extend regenerative soft wheat flours across all product categories by 2030.

"We are honored that Buongrano's soft wheat flour is certified under our Regenerative Agriculture Certification (RGN). For nearly 30 years, FoodChain ID has helped brands and producers translate sustainability intent into credible, verifiable results from farm to finished product. RGN's outcome-based approach gives companies the confidence to scale regenerative practices, substantiate claims, and connect their efforts to climate-finance pathways," said Dr. Chetan Parmar, Senior Vice President of Technical Services for Europe and Asia.

About FoodChain ID

FoodChain ID is a trusted provider to over 30,000 companies across the global supply chain. The company delivers technology-enabled solutions and technical expertise to keep the food supply chain safe, compliant and transparent. Service areas include product development, regulatory compliance, food safety certification, product certification and testing. Visit www.FoodChainID.com for more information.

1 The first cookie in Italy certified with 100% soft wheat flour from regenerative agriculture as per Mulino Bianco's company materials.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013488950/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact

Ceci Snyder

FoodChain ID

csnyder@foodchainid.com

+1 515-491-5173