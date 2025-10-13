Anzeige
Montag, 13.10.2025
13.10.2025 13:06 Uhr
story.one: StoryOne: Human-Centric AI Publishing launches ahead of Frankfurt Book Fair 2025

VIENNA, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Next Wednesday (October 15) marks the official start of the Frankfurt Book Fair - and the Vienna-based start-up StoryOne has just unveiled an innovation at the Vodafone Future Day that could fundamentally change how we write and publish non-fiction books.

StoryOne enables fact-checked books up to 300× faster - journalists can test the tool for free.

Writing and publishing a book has long been seen as a lifetime achievement - slow, complex, and often inaccessible. With the launch of StoryOne 2.0, the company introduces a completely new way to publish non-fiction: Human-Centric Book Publishing.

Using the Story Editor, anyone can transform their ideas, podcasts, interviews, articles, research, or manuscripts into a high-quality, fact-based non-fiction book - in just about an hour.
That's up to 300 times faster than traditional publishing.

At the Vodafone Future Day 2025 Michael Reinartz, Chief Innovation Officer at Vodafone Germany, said: "Writing a book usually takes months or even years. With StoryOne's new AI-powered functions, this process is being reinvented. Now, professional-quality books can be created within hours - while authors keep full control of their content."

Books that would never have existed before

  • A scientist turns research papers into an accessible book - the very same day.
  • Doctors publish fact-checked guides on rare diseases while the information is still current.
  • Biographies can be created directly from audio recordings - even the memories of a 100-year-old.
  • New voices around the world become visible: personal, authentic, and moving stories that might never have been published otherwise.

Human-Centric Publishing - the alternative to the flood of AI-generated books

StoryOne clearly differentiates itself from today's flood of low-quality "prompt books":

  • The human remains the author, creator, and curator.
  • AI acts as a fact-based co-editor, trained on bestseller-quality logics - structuring, enhancing, and delivering instant book outlines and chapters.
  • Content can be validated and deepened through optional research.
  • Developed in collaboration with leading AI scientists (Neuro-Symbolic AI) and publishing professionals.
  • Tested by bestselling authors.
  • Thalia (Germany's leading book retailer and one of Europe's largest bookselling groups) is a shareholder; Libri/BOD is a strategic partner ensuring European-wide distribution and print-on-demand logistics.

Research confirms global relevance

A recent Harvard / OpenAI study (September 2025) shows that 40% of all work-related ChatGPT use cases involve writing - in management and business contexts, it's more than half.
Most importantly: two-thirds of these activities involve revising, structuring, or improving existing text, not generating new drafts.
This is exactly where StoryOne's Human-Centric AI approach excels.

End-to-End Publishing Platform - from idea to reader

StoryOne is an end-to-end publishing platform:

  • Upload content, generate your book, design a cover, receive an ISBN, and publish worldwide - all within hours.
  • Books appear in the modern StoryOne format (80 pages, 12-17 chapters, hardcover) - concise, elegant, and ideal for contemporary reading habits.
  • Transparent sales dashboard for authors.
  • Print-on-demand production - sustainable and resource-efficient.
  • Global availability - from Thalia to Amazon.

Pricing: AI Book creation starts at €50 (˜ $55). Author copies with ISBN start at €18 (˜ $20) - decreasing to €5 per copy in bulk.

Invitation to journalists and partners

Journalists can try StoryOne for free:
Use the promo code "FBM25" to receive 1,000 credits (€50 value) and transform your own content - an interview, podcast, or research piece - into a finished book within minutes.
The code is valid until October 19.

About StoryOne

StoryOne was founded by Hannes Steiner, a former publisher and bookseller.
The platform already counts more than 100,000 users and 20,000 published book titles worldwide.

With its new version, StoryOne is bringing AI-assisted publishing to the mainstream - responsibly, transparently, and always human-first.
Its mission: More knowledge. More voices. More diversity in book form.

CONTACTS
For all media enquiries, please contact:
David Granger
david@arcandfoundry.com
+44 (0) 777 5553139

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794537/StoryOne_Founder_Hannes_Steiner.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794566/Vodafones_StoryOne_Book_Infographic.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794539/Story_Editor_by_StoryOne_Infographic.jpg
Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794538/The_Story_Editor.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2794536/story_one_Logo.jpg

Vodafone's StoryOne Book by Michael Reinartz

Story Editor on StoryOne's End-to-End Publishing Platform.

Story Editor Illustration

story.one logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/storyone-human-centric-ai-publishing-launches-ahead-of-frankfurt-book-fair-2025-302581947.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
