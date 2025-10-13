INCERGO S.A.: Visual Semiconductor an Incergo SA ICGVI Group Company to Showcase GF3D Glasses-Free 3D at CEATEC Japan 2025 Hall 2 Booth 2H301

TOKYO, JP / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI"), a leading visual technology company recently acquired by Incergo S.A., will showcase its groundbreaking GF3D glasses-free 3D display technology at CEATEC 2025, held October 14-17 at Makuhari Messe in Chiba, Japan. Visitors can experience the technology at Hall 2, Booth 2H301, where demonstrations will include smartphone displays, laptop panels, and TV panels, all delivering immersive three-dimensional visuals without the need for glasses, goggles, or head-tracking.

The demonstrations will highlight GF3D's ability to create a continuous 3D viewing zone, allowing multiple viewers to see stable and natural depth as they move in front of the screen. In addition, the technology performs real-time conversion, instantly transforming any content-including live television, streaming video, games, mobile media, or AI-generated content-into rich 3D.

"CEATEC provides the perfect stage for us to introduce GF3D to the world," said Mathu Rajan, Founder and CEO of Visual Semiconductor. "Our technology lets anyone simply walk up to a screen and see their content leap into three dimensions without any special equipment. At Hall 2, Booth 2H301, we're inviting the public, industry partners, and the media to experience the future of display technology firsthand."

Demonstration units will be available for both general attendees and commercial partners, offering a unique opportunity to experience glasses-free 3D across multiple devices. Visual Semiconductor's presence at CEATEC marks the first global showcase of GF3D in multiple form factors, reflecting the company's mission to make immersive 3D as effortless and universal as traditional 2D viewing.

About Visual Semiconductor, Inc.

Visual Semiconductor, Inc. ("VSI") is a U.S.-based deep tech company specializing in glasses-free holographic 3D technology for a wide array of devices, including smartphones, laptops, tablets, and TVs. Its breakthrough GF3D technology allows content to be displayed in rich, natural three dimensions for multiple viewers without glasses, eye-tracking, or head-tracking. VSI was acquired by Incergo S.A. (ICG.VI) in June 2025 and is now part of the Incergo Group, leveraging global resources while maintaining its innovative focus.

Website: https://visualsemi.com

About Incergo S.A.

Incergo S.A. (ICG.VI), listed on the Vienna Stock Exchange, is a holding company focused on driving growth through strategic acquisitions in the visual technology sector. The company builds a dynamic portfolio of innovative businesses, providing each with resources and strategic guidance to scale globally while allowing them to retain their unique identity.

Website: https://www.incergo.net

Contacts for IR and media enquiries:

Incergo S.A, Alex Durie, info@incergo.net

Media Contact

Organization: INCERGO S.A.

Contact Person Name: Alex Durie

Website: https://www.incergo.net/

Email: info@incergo.net

Address: 2C rue Nicolas Bové

Address 2: L-1253 Luxembourg, R.C.S., Luxembourg: B228776

City: Luxembourg

Country: Luxembourg

SOURCE: INCERGO S.A.

