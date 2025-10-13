South Korea's OCI Holdings is entering the solar wafer business with a majority stake in a wafer plant in Vietnam valued at $120 million. The facility will produce solar wafers for the U.S. market.South Korean polysilicon producer OCI Holdings is expanding into the solar wafer market by securing a majority stake in a wafer plant in Vietnam. The company, via its wholly-owned subsidiary OCI TerraSus, has established special-purpose vehicle OCI ONE that acquired a 65% stake in a 2.7 GW wafer plant currently under construction by Elite Solar Power Wafer Co. Ltd. Scheduled for completion by the end ...

