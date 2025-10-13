Mitek's Digital Fraud Defender scores double win in Juniper's prestigious awards, cementing leadership against deepfakes and injection attacks

Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: MITK), a global leader in digital identity verification and fraud prevention, has won top honors in two categories at Juniper Research's Fintech and Payments Future Digital Awards 2025. These awards 'Fraud and Security Innovation of the Year' and 'Best Identity Verification Innovation' recognize Mitek's innovation, leadership and ability to tackle one of the fastest growing and concerning threats in identity verification today, generative AI.

Mitek's Digital Fraud Defender is a layered security solution designed to help businesses defend against increasingly sophisticated deepfake and injection attacks, while protecting the people who depend on secure identity verification to transact online.

The Future Digital Awards recognize organizations that have made outstanding contributions to their industry and are positioned to make a significant impact in the future. Mitek's two wins for Digital Fraud Defender highlight the importance of their mission, and the impact of their work helping businesses fight sophisticated fraud.

Head Judge Nick Maynard, VP of Fintech Market Research at Juniper Research, commented on the win: "Mitek's Digital Fraud Defender stood out in our judging as highly innovative. By moving past liveness and taking a layered approach to AI fraud, this provides an advanced approach that can clearly help key stakeholders keep their fraud mitigation strategies fresh. With this innovative approach, awarding Mitek Systems the Platinum Award for Fraud Security Innovation of the Year was an easy decision."

In real-world deployments, Digital Fraud Defender has uncovered high volumes of fraud that traditional systems missed. In one instance, it identified more than 3,000 injection attacks in a targeted phishing campaign.

"AI-generated deepfakes and injection attacks are eroding trust in digital identity," said Adam Bacia, VP of Product Marketing at Mitek. "Our commitment is simple: help businesses protect real customers with multi-layered defenses built for this new era of fraud. These awards from Juniper reinforce the urgency of our mission."

Digital Fraud Defender works behind the scenes during digital onboarding and everyday authentication to detect signs of digital manipulation. It includes multiple layers of protection, such as:

Deepfake detection spots subtle artifacts and metadata inconsistencies in AI-generated media.

Injection attack detection flags unauthorized or manipulated content streams.

Template attack detection identifies patterns tied to repeated use of fake documents.

Continuous testing Mitek's Purple Team simulates real-world attacks to strengthen defenses.

About Mitek

Mitek Systems protects what's real across digital interactions in a world of evolving threats. Mitek helps businesses verify identities, prevent fraud before it happens, and deliver secure, seamless digital experiences in the face of rapidly advancing AI-generated threats. From account opening to authentication and deposit, Mitek's technology safeguards critical digital interactions. More than 7,000 organizations rely on Mitek to protect their most important customer connections and stay ahead of emerging risks.

Learn more at www.miteksystems.com.

Follow Mitek on LinkedIn and YouTube, and read Mitek's latest blog posts here.

About Juniper Research

Juniper Research is a global tech strategist firm providing research, data, and forecasting across the fintech, telecoms, and IoT sectors. For over 20 years, Juniper Research has delivered actionable insights that help industry leaders navigate disruption, seize opportunities, and make confident strategic decisions. www.juniperresearch.com

