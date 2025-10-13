New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - NusaTrip Inc (NASDAQ: NUTR), a leading Southeast Asia- and Asia Pacific-based integrated travel technology platform, announced today that it will be presenting at the 19th annual Main Event on Monday, October 20th at 9:30 AM PT at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. NusaTrip's Chief Strategy Officer will be giving the presentation.

"The Main Event is a culmination of over 25 years of hard work and passion for small company investing. There is no organization on planet Earth that cares more about small companies succeeding than LD. To be able to connect with our community in one of the most beautiful settings imaginable brings me considerable joy. We look forward to welcoming all of our patrons and ensuring that they have a wonderful time," stated Chris Lahiji, Founder of LD Micro.

Anson Neo, Chief Marketing Officer of NusaTrip, comments, "Since the Company's IPO in August 2025, the capital markets has reacted positively to NusaTrip's leading position within the travel sector in Southeast Asia. As inbound travel continues to see robust year on year growth, the Company looks forward to generate value for its shareholders, suppliers and customers."

Event: LD Micro Main Event XIX

Date: Monday, October 20th

Time: 9:30 AM

Register to watch the virtual presentation here.

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19th to the 21st at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California.

The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception.

This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About NusaTrip Inc

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia, NusaTrip Incorporated is a leading Southeast Asia- and Asia Pacific-based integrated travel technology platform. NusaTrip currently has more than 500 airlines and 650,000 hotels worldwide on its marketing platform. We are the first Indonesian-based online travel agent (OTA) to receive International Air Transport Association (IATA) accreditation.

About LD Micro

LD Micro is dedicated to being the definitive resource in the small-cap space. From its industry-recognized index and robust data to hosting some of the most influential events each year, LD Micro's mission is to provide unparalleled access and insight for those seeking the next generation of great companies.

To learn more about LD Micro, visit:

http://www.ldmicro.com

To learn more about Freedom US Markets LLC, visit:

https://www.freedomcapmkts.com/

To present or register, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

SOURCE: LD Micro