Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 13.10.2025 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Der Mann, der ein Lithium-Unternehmen im Wert von 1,2 Milliarden Dollar aufgebaut hat, ist zurück...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
13.10.2025 13:54 Uhr
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2026: KIIT placed in 501 cohort globally, 5th Best in India

BHUBANESWAR, India, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KIIT Deemed to be University, (https://kiit.ac.in/), Bhubaneswar has made a big impact in the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings 2026, securing the 5th position among all the universities in India. Significantly, KIIT is also the only institute from Odisha to feature in the national top 10 list - a matter of immense pride for the state and a reflection of its growing academic excellence.

KIIT University

Globally, KIIT has been placed in the 501-600 band among 2,191 universities and 5th nationally among 128 Indian institutions, marking a notable rise from its previous year's position in the 601-800 band. This upward movement highlights the university's sustained progress in global competitiveness and its emergence as one of India's most dynamic and globally visible institutions. Indian Institute of Science (IISc) topped among Indian universities.

This year, KIIT has been ranked 259th in the world in the 'Academic Excellence' parameter of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings. Times Higher Education provides rankings based on five parameters. Remarkably, KIIT has performed best in India in 'Industry Integration', 'International Outlook' and 'Social Commitment (SDGs)' parameters.

According to the Times Higher Education evaluation, KIIT's performance in THE World University Rankings 2026 reflects a decade of transformation-from local excellence to global recognition. The institution has demonstrated that a socially inclusive university from Odisha can compete with the world's finest through innovation, compassion, and quality education.

Expressing happiness over this achievement, Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder, KIIT, KISS & KIMS, (https://achyutasamanta.com/) said, "Every state aspires to have a university ranked among the top 500 globally. I am happy that KIIT, only 28 years since its inception and 22 years as a Deemed to be University, has been placed among the world's top premier universities in the 501 cohort. This accomplishment is a source of pride for Odisha specifically, and for India as a whole."

Highlights

  • Ranked 5th in India and the only university from Odisha to feature in the national top 10.
  • Significant improvement from last year's position, reflecting its growing global competitiveness.
  • Top performance in India in the parameters of Industry Integration, International Outlook, and Social Commitment (SDGs).

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2793553/KIIT_University.jpg
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2234144/4867564/KIIT_Logo.jpg

KIIT_Logo

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/times-higher-education-world-university-rankings-2026-kiit-placed-in-501-cohort-globally-5th-best-in-india-302581974.html

© 2025 PR Newswire
Solarbranche vor dem Mega-Comeback?
Lange galten Solaraktien als Liebling der Börse, dann kam der herbe Absturz: Zinsschock, Überkapazitäten aus China und ein Preisverfall, der selbst Marktführer wie SMA Solar, Enphase Energy oder SolarEdge massiv unter Druck setzte. Viele Anleger haben der Branche längst den Rücken gekehrt.

Doch genau das könnte jetzt die Chance sein!
Die Kombination aus KI-Explosion und Energiewende bringt die Branche zurück ins Rampenlicht:
  • Rechenzentren verschlingen Megawatt – Solarstrom bietet den günstigsten Preis je Kilowattstunde
  • Moderne Module liefern Wirkungsgrade wie Atomkraftwerke
  • hina bremst Preisdumping & pusht massiv den Ausbau
Gleichzeitig locken viele Solar-Aktien mit historischen Tiefstständen und massiven Short-Quoten, ein perfekter Nährboden für Kursrebound und Squeeze-Rally.

In unserem exklusiven Gratis-Report zeigen wir dir, welche 4 Solar-Aktien besonders vom Comeback profitieren dürften und warum jetzt der perfekte Zeitpunkt für einen Einstieg sein könnte.

Laden Sie jetzt den Spezialreport kostenlos herunter, bevor die Erholung am Markt beginnt!

Dieses Angebot gilt nur für kurze Zeit – also nicht zögern, jetzt sichern!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.