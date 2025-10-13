Bybit Ties Welcome Gifts Program to MNT & BNB Rallies with $5,000,000 Prize Pool

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is excited to unveil a new $5,000,000 MNT & BNB prize pool reserved for its welcome gifts program. The initiative highlights both assets' demonstrable market performance in the summer of 2025. In the new offer, each qualified new user stands to earn up to $100 in benefits from now until rewards run out.

Through the bull and bear cycles, MNT (Mantle) price has surged by over 263% from year to date, and BNB (Binance Coin) by over 135% during the same period. As the only top exchange offering welcome benefits from both BNB and MNT, Bybit enables new users to participate in the growth potential of two leading blockchain ecosystems from their very first day on the platform. With the warm welcome designed for MNT and BNB supporters, eligible new users to Bybit stand to increase exposure to these trending assets as part of their onboarding experience.

The new Bybit welcome gifts program offers multiple ways for eligible new users to get a share from the $5 million prize pool. Prolific traders stand to earn up to $100 in benefits plus enhanced savings rates as they start their Bybit journey and unlock new personal milestones:

Tier 1 - Identity Verification: New users who complete the identity verification process are eligible to receive 20 USDT in either Spot or Derivatives fee savers.

Tier 2 - Initial Deposit: Users who deposit a minimum of $100 can claim an additional 20 USDT in either Spot or Derivatives fee savers.

Tier 3 - Deposit and Trading: Upon depositing $100 or more and executing trades starting at $10, users may select from 20 USDT worth of MNT or BNB tokens, or 20 USDT in Spot fee savers or Derivatives bonuses.

Tier 4 - Enhanced Trading Volume: Users who deposit a minimum of $100 and complete trades totaling $30,000 or more qualify for 40 USDT in either Spot or Derivatives fee savers.

Tier 5 - Savings Product Participation: New users who purchase 100 USDT in Bybit Savings products gain access to promotional interest rates of 555% APR plus a 300% APR booster.

The digital asset market has no shortage of new opportunities. Evolving with the market and with its community, Bybit is committed to providing accessible entry points for new traders through competitive incentive programs. With $5,000,000 in prizes, the enhanced welcome gifts program promises to empower individuals looking to begin their crypto trading journey as they capture positive momentum for MNT and BNB.

Terms and conditions apply. For information on eligibility and restrictions, users may visit: Share a $5,000,000 MNT & BNB prize pool plus earn up to $100 in Bybit Welcome Gifts!

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 70 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com .

