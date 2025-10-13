Basking Ridge, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - October 13, 2025) - Lisata Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LSTA) ("Lisata" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other serious diseases, today announced that David J. Mazzo, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Lisata, will present a corporate overview at the LD Micro Main Event XIX Conference. The conference is being held in San Diego, California from October 19-21, 2025.

Lisata's presentation is scheduled for Monday, October 20th at 10:30 a.m. Pacific time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will also be available for online viewing here. To receive additional information regarding Lisata's presentation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email jmenditto@lisata.com.

About LD Micro Main Event XIX

The 2025 LD Micro Main Event XIX will run from October 19-21, 2025 at the Hotel del Coronado in San Diego, California. The first day will consist of registration, keynote speakers, and some gorgeous views of the Pacific. It will be followed by two full days of company presentations and one-on-one investor meetings concluded with a closing reception. This three-day event will feature around 120 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors. For registration information, please contact registration@ldmicro.com.

About Lisata Therapeutics

Lisata Therapeutics is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery, development and commercialization of innovative therapies for the treatment of advanced solid tumors and other major diseases. Lisata's cyclic peptide product candidate, certepetide, is an investigational drug designed to activate a novel uptake pathway that allows co-administered or tethered anti-cancer drugs to selectively target and penetrate solid tumors more effectively. Lisata has already established noteworthy commercial and R&D partnerships based on its CendR Platform® technology. The Company expects to announce numerous milestones over the next 1.5 years and believes that its projected capital will fund operations through the fourth quarter of 2026, encompassing anticipated data milestones from its ongoing and planned clinical trials. For a comprehensive overview of certepetide's mechanism of action, please view our informative short film. For more information on the Company, please visit www.lisata.com.

