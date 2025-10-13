The French Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) has lowered feed-in tariffs by up to 16% for rooftop solar systems between 10 kW and 100 kW, while keeping smaller system rates unchanged.From pv magazine France France's CRE has published new feed-in tariffs (FIT) for solar installations up to 100 kW in mainland France, effective until Jan. 1, 2026. For the first time, PV systems between 100 kW and 500 kW are excluded from the FIT scheme and will instead compete in public tenders. For systems up to 9 kW, the FIT remains unchanged at €0.04 ($0.046)/kWh. The CRE set a new tariff of €0.0617/kWh for ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...