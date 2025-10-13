zvoove acquires payroll specialist adata

Further expansion of the cloud ERP offering for the facility management sector

MUNICH and VERDEN, Germany, Oct. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- zvoove, the leading provider of software and AI solutions for the staffing, security, and cleaning industries, has acquired adata Software GmbH. With this acquisition, zvoove strengthens its market position in Germany and expands its product portfolio in the clean segment with an industry-leading payroll solution.

For zvoove, the acquisition of adata represents an important strategic step for its cleaning division, zvoove Clean: In combination with fortytools, the established software for facility management companies, the integration of adata creates a unique, fully cloud-based end-to-end solution for the German market. In the future, customers will be able to manage all processes - from workforce planning and time tracking to payroll - seamlessly through a single platform.

Oliver Muhr, CEO of zvoove, on the acquisition: "This acquisition underlines our goal of consistently driving growth, innovation, and customer value in the German market. With adata, we are bringing industry-leading payroll and financial expertise to zvoove and creating the first fully integrated cloud platform that covers all processes from workforce planning to payroll. This marks a true paradigm shift for the facility management industry in Germany."

Stefan Kramer, CEO of zvoove Clean, adds: "With adata, we are strategically expanding our product portfolio. Customers of fortytools will soon be able to process payroll directly via the adata software - or conveniently outsource it through adata's managed payroll service. This creates a unique end-to-end ERP ecosystem for cleaning service providers. In the future, we will also offer financial services through adata, enabling our customers to fully outsource their accounting."

Olaf Wiese, Managing Director of adata, comments: "For our customers, integration into zvoove is a real win. As part of a large, internationally active group, we will benefit from additional resources, innovation power, AI expertise, and extensive know-how. These synergies will directly feed into the further development of our products, ensuring that our customers continue to receive modern, high-performance, and practice-oriented solutions."

adata serves around 450 customers - including medium-sized companies, large corporations, and public institutions. With a team of 75 experts based in Verden near Bremen, adata offers flexible, modular software solutions, consulting, and services focused on payroll and financial processes.

About zvoove

zvoove is the industry leading provider of software and AI solutions for the temporary staffing, cleaning services and personal security industries. In the dynamic ecosystem of agencies and service providers, talent, and enterprises, zvoove digitizes and optimizes processes for more efficiency and competitive advantages. Through end-to-end digitalization for agencies and service providers, more job offers and career opportunities for talent and reliable workforce for enterprises zvoove improves the world of work.

Around 8,500 customers trust zvoove. Today, they manage more than 3 million workers, EUR 24 billion in annual payroll, and over 3 million applications per year via their platform. zvoove employs 950 people at 25 locations across Europe and Latin America.

About adata Software GmbH

adata has been developing software solutions for the HR departments of German companies for over 35 years. The goal is to make everyday work noticeably easier through intelligent and practical applications. As an experienced partner for HR departments, adata works together with its customers to create a modern, efficient working environment.

With deep expertise, innovative spirit and many years of experience, adata combines tradition with progress. People are at the center of everything - because for adata, customers are more than just users: they are partners on the path to Next Level HR.

