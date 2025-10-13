Indoor PV specialist Epishine has received direct funding of SEK 33.7 million ($3.46 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency towards expansion of its roll-to-roll production line.Epishine, a Swedish manufacturer of organic photovoltaic (OPV) cells, has received direct funding of SEK 33.7 million ($3.46 million) from the Swedish Energy Agency (SEA) towards expanding the capacity of its industrial roll-to-roll PV production line. The six-year-old company produces thin and flexible indoor PV modules to be integrated into self-powered electronic devices, such as remote controls, asset trackers, remote ...

