NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc.: Baptist Hospital Enhances Patient Safety and Air Quality with Good Salt Life's ByoCart Disinfection System

ATHENS, GA / ACCESS Newswire / October 13, 2025 / NDT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTC PINK:NDTP), a leader in health and wellness solutions, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Good Salt Life, Inc., has deployed its advanced ByoCart Disinfection System at Baptist Hospital, the flagship facility of Baptist Health. The ByoCart system will enhance Baptist Hospital's infection prevention and environmental safety protocols by improving both surface disinfection and air quality throughout patient care and high-traffic areas.

ByoCart: Integrated Surface and Air Protection

Baptist Hospital, recognized for its nationally ranked institutes and Magnet® designation for nursing excellence, selected the ByoCart Disinfection System, Good Salt Life's proprietary institutional solution designed for large-scale facilities such as hospitals, schools, and public venues, to further strengthen its patient and staff safety initiatives. The system's advanced induction-charged air-scrubbing technology provides consistent, high-efficacy coverage while capturing airborne contaminants that contribute to poor indoor air quality. This dual-action process disinfects surfaces and helps remove contaminants from the atmosphere, providing complete, high-efficacy disinfection coverage.

"Baptist Hospital's adoption of the ByoCart system demonstrates the growing demand for next-generation biosafety technology in healthcare," said Zach O'Shea, President and CEO of NDT Pharmaceuticals. "ByoCart not only ensures consistent surface disinfection but also measurably enhances air quality, helping hospitals achieve higher safety standards, operational efficiency, and long-term value."

Key Benefits of the ByoCart System:

Comprehensive Protection: Simultaneously disinfects surfaces and improves air quality, providing dual-layer safety in high-demand environments.

Superior Coverage: Precision application ensures even treatment of complex and hard-to-reach surfaces often missed by manual cleaning.

Operational Efficiency: Rapid deployment and wide-area coverage shorten room turnover times, optimize staff resources, and reduce downtime.

Consistency and Reliability: Automated dosing removes human variability, ensuring uniform performance aligned with healthcare sanitation standards.

Seamless Integration: Fully compatible with existing EPA-approved disinfectantformulations, enabling effortless adoption without altering supply chains.

The deployment at Baptist Hospital represents a strategic milestone in NDT Pharmaceuticals' expansion within the healthcare biosafety market, reinforcing its reputation as a trusted provider of scalable, technology-driven infection prevention solutions.

About NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTC:NDTP)

NDT Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a publicly traded company focused on advancing innovative consumer health and wellness solutions. Through its subsidiary, Good Salt Life, the Company has expanded its strategic direction into sustainable, science-driven products that promote healthier living. The Company is committed to building value through investments in sustainable, science-driven brands that protect people, pets, and the planet while aligning with growing consumer demand for eco-friendly and health-conscious alternatives.

About Good Salt Life, Inc.

Good Salt Life is dedicated to promoting vitality through eco-friendly, nature-derived products that support healthier living environments. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company offers safe and effective solutions for home, pet, personal care, and animal health. Through strategic partnerships, including collaborations in the B2B animal health sector, Good Salt Life continues to drive advancements that benefit both people and animals. For more information, visit www.goodsaltlife.com.

